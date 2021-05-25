Longview schools edge toward diversity hiring goals

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

In that category, the district did not meet the state goal for women or minorities. VanderMaas said one woman was hired this year, but the district could meet goals by hiring two women and one person from a minority group.

Among educational assistants, such as crossing guards, lunchroom supervisors and playground supervisors, the district met its target for women, but is about eight minority hires short of the target. VanderMaas said out of nine hires, the district hired one person this year who is part of a minority group.

The final group in the report, other classified staff, includes positions such as maintenance, custodians, food service, bus drivers and secretaries. The district met the goal for women, but missed the minority population target by one hire. VanderMaas said of the eight new hires in the group this year, two were from a minority group, making 26 the total number of people in minority groups in the district.

“Overall our work force is very close to reaching our target goals … but we have progress left,” VanderMaas said.

The district makes sure it hires the best candidates, VanderMaas said and advance screening processes have allowed the district to have a more diverse candidate pool.