Longview schools edge toward diversity hiring goals

The Longview School District is getting closer to its diversity hiring targets, the school board heard Monday night.
Assistant superintendent Tony VanderMaas reported on the state-mandated affirmative action report saying overall, the “results are very encouraging.” The district showed growth toward targets in three of five areas, regressed in diversity of paraeducators and saw no change in administrative positions.
The district is missing its diversity targets by 12 people, or about 1.2% of the total staff, VanderMaas said. Target goals are set based on regional population demographics.
Among teachers, the district exceeded its goal for hiring women and added one Asian employee for a total of 36 ethnic minority teachers. There were 36 openings for the school year.
For certificated administrators, such as principals, assistant principals, superintendent, assistant superintendent and directors, the district exceeded the state goal for women, but is below the minority target by one employee. Two hires were made this year.
The classified administrator category contains seven people: the executive director of business services, technology manager, manager of transportation, communications coordinator, manager of facilities and operations, custodial supervisor and manager of nutrition services.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.
In that category, the district did not meet the state goal for women or minorities. VanderMaas said one woman was hired this year, but the district could meet goals by hiring two women and one person from a minority group.
Among educational assistants, such as crossing guards, lunchroom supervisors and playground supervisors, the district met its target for women, but is about eight minority hires short of the target. VanderMaas said out of nine hires, the district hired one person this year who is part of a minority group.
The final group in the report, other classified staff, includes positions such as maintenance, custodians, food service, bus drivers and secretaries. The district met the goal for women, but missed the minority population target by one hire. VanderMaas said of the eight new hires in the group this year, two were from a minority group, making 26 the total number of people in minority groups in the district.
“Overall our work force is very close to reaching our target goals … but we have progress left,” VanderMaas said.
The district makes sure it hires the best candidates, VanderMaas said and advance screening processes have allowed the district to have a more diverse candidate pool.
VanderMaas said the district plans to continue networking to attract diverse candidates, reach out to tap parents and community members who might be interested in jobs and remove barriers to applications, such as allowing candidates to come in and use district computers to apply for positions.