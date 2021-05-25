 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Longview schools edge toward diversity hiring goals
0 comments

Longview schools edge toward diversity hiring goals

{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus safety signs

COVID-19 safety reminder signs hang in all Longview School District buildings.

 Courtney Talak

The Longview School District is getting closer to its diversity hiring targets, the school board heard Monday night.

Assistant superintendent Tony VanderMaas reported on the state-mandated affirmative action report saying overall, the “results are very encouraging.” The district showed growth toward targets in three of five areas, regressed in diversity of paraeducators and saw no change in administrative positions.

Longview School Board heard new equity policy, reviewed budget Monday

The district is missing its diversity targets by 12 people, or about 1.2% of the total staff, VanderMaas said. Target goals are set based on regional population demographics.

Among teachers, the district exceeded its goal for hiring women and added one Asian employee for a total of 36 ethnic minority teachers. There were 36 openings for the school year.

For certificated administrators, such as principals, assistant principals, superintendent, assistant superintendent and directors, the district exceeded the state goal for women, but is below the minority target by one employee. Two hires were made this year.

The classified administrator category contains seven people: the executive director of business services, technology manager, manager of transportation, communications coordinator, manager of facilities and operations, custodial supervisor and manager of nutrition services.

In that category, the district did not meet the state goal for women or minorities. VanderMaas said one woman was hired this year, but the district could meet goals by hiring two women and one person from a minority group.

Among educational assistants, such as crossing guards, lunchroom supervisors and playground supervisors, the district met its target for women, but is about eight minority hires short of the target. VanderMaas said out of nine hires, the district hired one person this year who is part of a minority group.

The final group in the report, other classified staff, includes positions such as maintenance, custodians, food service, bus drivers and secretaries. The district met the goal for women, but missed the minority population target by one hire. VanderMaas said of the eight new hires in the group this year, two were from a minority group, making 26 the total number of people in minority groups in the district.

Education bill passes and failures: What did the Legislature pass this session?

“Overall our work force is very close to reaching our target goals … but we have progress left,” VanderMaas said.

The district makes sure it hires the best candidates, VanderMaas said and advance screening processes have allowed the district to have a more diverse candidate pool.

VanderMaas said the district plans to continue networking to attract diverse candidates, reach out to tap parents and community members who might be interested in jobs and remove barriers to applications, such as allowing candidates to come in and use district computers to apply for positions.

Board member CJ Nickerson said he “liked there were areas with red ink” because that says “we can handle bad news; we want the truth.”

“I appreciate that you put the report together in that way,” he said.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Endangered ferrets get boost with 21 births at zoo

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Civil War food drive back on this year
Education

Civil War food drive back on this year

This year, students will bring in food all this week, and the community is invited to drop off food at the high school of their choosing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Food can also be dropped off at CAP at any time.  

Stand-out grad: Mark Morris' Taylor wants to help others overcome mental illness
Education

Stand-out grad: Mark Morris' Taylor wants to help others overcome mental illness

Mikayla started experiencing symptoms of mental illness in my early teenage years, and her mother struggled with addiction and mental illness. While that caused turmoil in her life, including having to move to Longview at the end of eighth grade, it also set her down her career path of a licensed psychologist with a specialization in child and adolescence psychology.

Lunch debt forgiven for Longview students worth $60,000
Education

Lunch debt forgiven for Longview students worth $60,000

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic emergency in March 2020, the USDA issued pandemic flexibility waivers for schools nationwide allowing them to serve free meals to all children. Those free meals for Longview students began on March 16, 2020, and the waiver has been extended through June 30, 2022.

+4
Lexington school construction approaching summer finish line
Education

Lexington school construction approaching summer finish line

Built for 950 students, the new school will replace Beacon Hill and Catlin elementaries and boast “academic wings” to separate grade levels, two science, technology, engineering and math labs, a separated gym and cafeteria and an outdoor play area enclosed on three sides by the school.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News