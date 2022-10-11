 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Longview schools consider dual-language program

Monticello

Monticello Middle School

 Katelyn Metzger

School leaders are applying for a state-funded dual-language program in several of Longview's schools with hopes students can become bilingual before they graduate high school. 

About 7% of Longview fulltime students are multilingual, or 426 students, according to school board documents. The district is applying to establish a dual-language program based on one of two models. 

The first, similar to Woodland Public Schools' dual-language immersion program, would see that half of a student's school day would be spoken in another language. The application does not specify which language this would be. 

People are also reading…

Another model is the transitional bilingual method, which would focus on students whose first language is not English by first providing 90% of their instructional time with their primary language before slowly integrating more English learning into their school day.

Beginning this school year, both Longview high schools started to offer a "sheltered" instruction in classes where most of the students are multilingual or English learners to help them get more familiar with English.

"We work with them," Superintendent Dan Zorn said Monday at the school board meeting. "In a lot of respects, the best way for kids to learn English is in the classroom and being exposed to where all that communication happens."

At the middle school level, schools with the highest number of English language learners added two periods dedicated to supporting them while they learn.

In its application to the state, the district said it planned to keep its current bilingual-endorsed teachers, paraeducators and English language learning coach. A part-time English development teacher works at Mark Morris High School and another at Monticello Middle School.

Title III funding would be used to continue employing three other part-time English learning teachers, one at R.A. Long High School and two at Cascade and Mount Solo middle schools.

An elementary multilingual facilitator was hired at the beginning of this year and will complete an English language endorsement program, according to school documents.

In the district, 252 elementary schoolers, 79 middle schoolers and 95 high schoolers are considered multilingual English learners. About 4% of these total students showed proficiency on the 2022 annual state exam. Proficiency is defined by whether the student is able to leave the multilingual program because they no longer need the additional support. 

Of the students who were able to exit the program, 52% met standards on state academic assessments in 2021. About 35% of students have not exited English learning development services after five years. 

School officials in its grant application said the Longview school district is working to increase its number of certificated multilingual and multicultural staff. 

Sydney Brown is a news reporter for The Daily News covering education and environmental issues in Cowlitz County.

