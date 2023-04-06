Longview’s students are making progress in their current test scores and academic growth, but the district admits a lot of work remains if they want to meet their targets.

Mid-year achievement data from the Longview School District shows while some students have experienced a slight drop in proficiency from last year's mid-year data, the takeaway for school district leaders is students are not doing any worse now but still need modernized learning resources to meet their goals.

The district has end-of-year ambitions for students to increase academic growth in reading and math by 10% compared to the end of last year, which school leaders say will take work and a different approach to learning.

The district has had to recalibrate, Superintendent Dan Zorn said in an interview, to make goals that reflect a post-pandemic learning environment.

"I don't want it to sound like an excuse," Zorn said. "We know we have a lot of work to do."

Growth is an important factor for measuring student performance, Zorn said during a school board meeting last week. A student may not meet proficiency standards, but the district considers it a success if they score higher in the later part of the year than they did at the beginning, Zorn said.

Zorn also noted that comparing end-of-year numbers to mid-year data is not a "good comparison" because half a school year remains, and much can change in that time.

Approaches to reaching these learning goals in the Longview School District include using a research-backed method for reading comprehension, utilizing educational technology and adopting curriculum that is more engaging for students.

Ann Valanzuolo, the district's director of curriculum and instruction, told the school board they also have math coaches and specialists at several elementary schools to hone basic math skills. The same goes for reading.

"If they have to struggle to figure out how to add or multiply or divide, that gets in the way of their being able to do more complex math problems," Valanzuolo said.

Math and reading scores hold steady

Using mid-year local test scores, Longview students have had the hardest time in math. Between grades second and eight, only second and sixth graders are outperforming their 2022 counterparts when it comes to meeting growth targets, data shows.

Last year, 21% of second graders met their goals compared to 22% this year. In sixth grade, 43% so far have reached the benchmark compared to 37% last year. Other grades are on average 1% to 3% behind, according to the district's data.

Reading comprehension has gone better for these students, with more between second and eighth grades who have already met their yearlong target. Only sixth and seventh graders are doing slightly worse than their 2022 counterparts, trailing by about 1%.

"On the whole, we're seeing some pretty good increases in this data as we're looking at our second through eighth grade reading level," Zorn told the board.