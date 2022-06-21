Longview schools adopt newest English teaching materials

Longview high school students starting in 2023 will have new English textbooks and some new elective classes after an updated curriculum got school board approval last week.

The school board approved the English curriculum changes June 13 after hearing from district officials who recommended materials that follow the latest state standards taught in grades nine through 12.

The new materials include “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas for Mark Morris High School ninth-graders.

The novel “Beowulf” as well as Norse and world mythology textbooks also got approval to be taught in Mark Morris elective mythology classes. R.A. Long high schoolers will see an updated common literature curriculum, which are approved using both state and federal education standards.

Also at R.A. Long, the students in the elective sports literature class will have the chance to read “Mexican WhiteBoy” by Matt de la Peña and graphic novel “Dragon Hoops” by Gene Luen Yang.

For both high schools, the school board approved updated advanced placement English literature textbooks, as well as new academic writing textbooks to be taught in the college-level high school courses.

The new curriculum also focuses on adding more poems, short stories, essays and articles from an array of cultures, said Ann Valanzuolo, Longview School District executive director of curriculum and instruction.

Every time a new subject comes up for a curriculum change, a group of teachers, paraeducators and district officials meet in a committee several times during the school year to go over the proposed materials. Using input gathered from the committee, Valanzuolo cross-checks to ensure the district follows Washington state standards before recommending the changes to the school board.

“(They’re) explicitly teaching the standards in a way that it’s not like it’s scripted, so teachers do have the ability to be creative and make decisions, but there has to be some consistency in how the instruction happened,” she said.

Curriculum standards are evaluated every few years and often change with the latest research, Valanzuolo said. Middle schoolers got a new English curriculum starting in 2019, and elementary students had theirs at the beginning of the 2022 school year, according to the district’s curriculum adoption schedule.

Recently, studies have shown students learn better when they can engage with the material in a hands-on approach as opposed to listening and taking notes from a lecture, Valanzuolo said. When it comes to reading, writing and grammar, both state and local school officials are focusing on giving students background knowledge before they even open a book.

State standards ask school districts to choose new materials with research in mind, while also looking to prepare students for tests and the transition to their next grade, according to a report from the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction. Called the “science of reading,” OSPI developed English learning standards to address equity, phonemic awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary and comprehension in K-12 students.

OSPI also advises schools to consider students who do not speak English as their first language so the materials can be as accessible as possible.

“We wanted a program that was manageable for teachers to use, whether you’re a new teacher or an older teacher,” Valanzuolo said. “We wanted to make sure the instruction that was provided was explicit enough so that we had consistency across the district.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.