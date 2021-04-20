Longview School District warns of fundraising scam

The Longview School District is warning local businesses of an apparent scam after a business owner said she was asked for cash donations on behalf of the school by an authorized group of people.

District spokesman Rick Parrish said several people entered at least one local business and claiming they were collection cash donations on behalf of Longview Public Schools to purchase backpacks and supplies.

However, groups have to ask permission from the district to do any fundraising, and district Finance Director Patti Bowen said the district has not cleared anyone to ask for cash donations for supplies.

“Nobody requested to seek donations on our behalf,” Bowen said. “The district is definitely not out going door-to-door requesting cash donations.”

Bowen said the business owner decided to call the district after she asked the people for specific names of who they were working with in the district and the answers were “very vague.”

Anyone who wants to verify a fundraiser can call the district office at (360) 575-7000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.