Longview School District to hold class March 11 to make up for snow day

Longview School District students will have class on March 11 to make up for a snow day last week.

Longview School District schools were closed Thursday due to inclement weather and an accident on Interstate 5, said Director of Communications and Operations Rick Parrish.

The district alerted students and staff of the March 11 school day on Friday. Previously, school was not to be held on March 11. 

The district blocks off days throughout the year as "make-up snow days," in which classes are not held unless a weather event forces school to close a different day and make up the missed work. 

