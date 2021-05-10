 Skip to main content
Longview school district to bring middle, high schoolers out of hybrid Thursday
Coronavirus safety signs

COVID-19 safety reminder signs hang in all Longview School District buildings.

 Courtney Talak

Longview middle and high school students might be back in the classroom Thursday, Superintendent Dan Zorn announced Monday evening, as long as the current new case average holds.

“I believe we are within the guidelines and the authorization the board gave me in September,” Zorn said, as he projects that by Wednesday the new case rate will drop below the 200 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over two weeks.

Seniors started class four days a week Monday, and Zorn said he notified teachers last week that it appeared freshman, sophomores, juniors and middle schoolers would also move out hybrid, as teachers need five days’ notice before changing modes of teaching.

“I want to thank everyone — our staff, our families — for their patience throughout all this and everyone for their flexibility through this,” Zorn said. “I am very much looking forward to getting our kids back.”

The only local district following the health department’s guidelines that older students not return to full-time class unless the community rate was below 200 cases, Longview had faced outspoken parent pressure over the last several months to get all students back in full-time school.

Longview teacher's union to vote on return to full in-person classes; superintendent's contract extended

“It’s a better ending to what had been a very difficult year for everyone,” Zorn said.

Board President Don Wiitala said he’s “been waiting a long time for that type of report.”

