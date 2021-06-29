Longview School District prepares to release preliminary $111M budget with $13 million in COVID relief funding

The Longview School District gave an update on development of its $111 million budget for the 2021-22 school year at Monday night’s school board meeting.

As it stands, the budget features $13 million in COVID-19 relief funds expected in response to the changes made during the pandemic.

The update comes as the district plans to release the preliminary budget before the July 10 statutory deadline. Longview School District Executive Director of Business Services Patti Bowen said the district plans to release the budget document July 9. There will be a budget hearing at 6:35 p.m. Aug. 9 and the budget adoption is currently scheduled for Aug. 23.

The process of getting the tools necessary for the budget has been an obstacle as the state-provided software that was supposed to be released June 15 was not available until recently, officials said.

“It was released close to that date but brought back down quickly due to some challenges that they continued to work through which delayed the release,” Bowen said Monday. “For Longview School District, that was not resolved until late Friday.”

Despite the delay, Superintendent Dan Zorn said he expects to meet the deadlines for the budget.