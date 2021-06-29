Longview School District prepares to release preliminary $111M budget with $13 million in COVID relief funding

The Longview School District gave an update on development of its $111 million budget for the 2021-22 school year at Monday night’s school board meeting.
As it stands, the budget features $13 million in COVID-19 relief funds expected in response to the changes made during the pandemic.
The update comes as the district plans to release the preliminary budget before the July 10 statutory deadline. Longview School District Executive Director of Business Services Patti Bowen said the district plans to release the budget document July 9. There will be a budget hearing at 6:35 p.m. Aug. 9 and the budget adoption is currently scheduled for Aug. 23.
The process of getting the tools necessary for the budget has been an obstacle as the state-provided software that was supposed to be released June 15 was not available until recently, officials said.
“It was released close to that date but brought back down quickly due to some challenges that they continued to work through which delayed the release,” Bowen said Monday. “For Longview School District, that was not resolved until late Friday.”
Despite the delay, Superintendent Dan Zorn said he expects to meet the deadlines for the budget.
“We’re going to be able to get it done but I’d say we’re a little behind from where we would be in a normal year,” Zorn said.
The budget proposal currently sits at $111.3 million with the COVID-19 funding included. The 2020-21 budget was approved at $98.6 million.
“If you pulled the emergency relief funds out, it’s basically the same budget as the previous year,” Zorn said.
The COVID-19 relief fund comes as part of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund passed by Congress and signed into law March 20. The funding has specific guidelines for allocation and can be used up through the 2023-24 budget, Zorn said.
“It offers a very confusing look at our budget and it’s very unique to this year,” Zorn said.
Longview will use the federal relief funds to combat learning loss, purchase curricular materials, extend technological capabilities and a large portion will be focused on upgrading the HVAC systems across the district to improve air quality, Zorn said.
Other federal relief funds will be used for health and safety related costs to keep schools in the district clean and safe.
Zorn added that many of the learning loss funds will be used to accommodate students who attend summer school. Due to COVID-19 learning challenges, Zorn said the district has more students in summer school than ever, which creates a need for additional transportation and food services. Increased day programs to help students also will receive help through the relief funding.
Despite declining enrollment numbers, the district did not receive enrollment stabilization funding.
Levy preparation
The board also discussed future plans for a capital projects and technology levy the district aims to release to voters in spring of 2022.
“It’s basically the dollars we use to extend the life of all of our facilities,” Zorn said.
Zorn said the levy would go to various maintenance and security upgrades to continue to take “good care of the community’s investment that they’ve already made in the school.”
From a technology standpoint, the levy would focus on upgrading current equipment.
“That’s what just makes sure that we continue to have upgraded and appropriate technological tools for our kids and our teachers,” Zorn said.
The levy is a continuation of the capital projects and technology levy passed with 59% approval in 2018. Zorn said the upcoming levy would not add any additional funding and would be consistent with the one passed in 2018 that will expire before the 2022-23 school year.
Zorn said he expects the levy to be voted on in April as opposed to February, however it will need board approval before it goes to a vote.