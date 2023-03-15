The Longview School District has entered the second year of a program designed for older students with special needs who leave the district but still need support and hands-on work experience.

Garett Chong, a special education facilitator at this "Transitional Academy," has eight students this year ranging from 18 to 21 years old who have moderate to severe disabilities. The school district rented a classroom at Lower Columbia College to host the program.

Chong said he helps them learn everyday routines and get the chance to spend time in jobs, like working for a short time in a grocery store. This ensures the program balances in-class learning with time for recreation, work experience and social interactions, he said.

"The goal is for them to be a part of this community," Chong said. "We have a wonderful community here in Longview, and for them to be able to learn skills necessary to become as independent as possible (helps them) to be collaborative, to be a part of the community."

The idea came after the district brainstormed how they could continue serving older students, said Elizabeth West, special education executive director at the Longview School District. The district provides materials for Chong's students, and LCC offers the classroom and other campus amenities.

"It's always a conversation of, 'What happens when the school buses stop coming?'" West said. "LCC is in a perfect geographical location with all the supports of the community. Some students have been able to take classes."

Local school districts at the outset of the 2023 Washington state Legislature expressed a need to get more funding for its special education programs. Currently, the state pays for 13.5% of a district's special education students. If a district has more than 13.5% of its population who have special needs, the state does not cover it.

The Longview School District last year reported 1,133 students or 18.2% who are eligible for these services, leaving about 4.7% of special education students the district has to find other ways to support. Superintendent Dan Zorn in January told The Daily News lowering the 13.5% cap — or getting rid of it altogether — would help the district to not rely as much on local taxes or federal funding options.

One bill still under consideration would do exactly that, at least eventually.

House Bill 1436, which passed the Washington state House of Representatives with bipartisan support, would raise the ceiling from 13.5% to 15% between now and 2025. By the 2026-27 school year, the limit would be removed altogether.

Knowing their choices

A school district is legally responsible for students with special needs after they turn 18, West said.

That is what Chong's class tries to accomplish. He said many parents have been happy with the results so far and feel their child is getting real-world experience they may not be able to get on their own.

Part of this, he said, is to connect with each student on a personal level. Chong said he likes to learn about their interests, what they might like to do for the day and what type of career or job they would want to pursue.

"We build trust, and we build camaraderie," Chong said. "Honoring their choices is a big deal."

West said while many programs exist for students with more mild disabilities, those with severe disabilities have not had as much access to vocational or community services.

"Sometimes individuals with more severe disabilities just aren't exposed. They don't know what their choices are. ... So it's not just career exploration; some of it is leisure exploration as well," West said.