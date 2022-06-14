Longview School District kicks off free summer lunch program Monday

Students can get free meals this summer from the Longview School District starting Monday, following approval from the school board.

For the first time in three summers, kids can eat the food on-site since COVID-19 restrictions have lifted.

Rick Traynor, the district's nutrition services manager, told board members Monday night the program would offer children under 18 a lunch and afternoon snack from June 20 to Aug. 19 in three locations outside of the school district: the parks and recreation building at 2121 Kessler Blvd. in Longview, CORE Health's Ascent Teen Center on Commerce Avenue and Archie Anderson Park in the Highlands.

Lunch will be served from noon to 12:15 p.m., and snack times are scheduled from 3 to 3:15 p.m. No meals will be served on July 1 or July 4 due to staff holidays.

Breakfast and lunch will also be served at Kessler Elementary School and Monticello Middle School from July 6-29. The dates are different at these schools because it corresponds with summer school.

Meals at Kessler and Monticello will be served from 8:25 to 8:45 a.m. for breakfast, and 11:30 a.m. to noon for lunch.

Traynor said any youth can grab food at any of the meal locations.

"They are completely open to everybody, you don't have to be a member of the program ... To be honest, they don't even have to be a Longview student," Traynor said.

This summer will mark a return to the original delivery system after two years of COVID-19 restrictions saw the district pivot to a grab-and-go style of delivering meals, Traynor said.

The program is funded by the United States Department of Agriculture. In March 2020 the Longview School District got waivers from the department to assist with pandemic-related emergency meals.

Those waivers expire at the end of this school year, which is why they are returning to the traditional delivery model and thus needed board approval, Traynor said.

