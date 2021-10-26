Longview School District explores replacement levy to do more capital projects

The Longview School District is exploring options to replace an expiring capital projects and technology levy with a higher amount to pay for more capital projects, but overall collections would drop each year beginning in 2023 under the proposed measure.
Set to be on the April 26 ballot and take effect in 2023, the proposed levy would increase the current rate from 51 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value in 2021 to an anticipated 88 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value in 2023. The overall amount collected from homeowners actually would be lower because a $37.9 million bond voters passed in 2001 will expire at the end of 2022 and the payment will drop off the tax rolls.
The district does not set tax rates, but rather asks voters to authorize an overall collection amount. The rate per $1,000 of assessed property value is then set based on how much the district has been authorized to collect. In 2021, the district is set to collect $3.1 million. Under the draft levy, the district would collect $6.3 million from the levy in 2023, $5.5 million in 2024, $5 million in 2025 and $4.5 million in 2026.
Superintendent Dan Zorn said the proposal aims to balance taking care of building needs with "tremendous respect for our taxpayers."
"We want to remain very mindful" of the overall collection rate, he said, and make sure it stays below 2021 and 2022 collection levels.
Replacement levies are not new taxes, but continuations or increases of an existing tax. Levies help pay for things districts do not get much state or federal support for and require a simple majority to pass. They are not the same as bonds, which Zorn said the district was not planning on considering until "far in the future."
School districts rely heavily on several levies for funding: the educational programs and operations levy, which helps pay for programs and staff positions; the state schools levy; and the capital projects and technology levy, which finances maintenance and facilities work.
“It’s just making sure we're taking care of those exiting facilities and ensuring those quality classroom learning environments for our kids,” Zorn said of the capital projects and technology levy.
Zorn said while there’s still "plenty of work to do" on the current replacement levy proposal, the levy committee is moving toward an option which includes projects that were flagged for the bond measures voters rejected in 2019. The district already has taken care of some of those, like security upgrades and replacing roofs.
The collection from the capital projects and technology levy is set to decrease each year because the educational program levy voters passed in February 2020 has a built-in increase of about 5% in collection each year, Zorn said. By decreasing the capital projects and technology levy, “we keep our collecting below the collection levels in 2021 and 2022,” Zorn said.
The district is estimating homeowners would pay a total school rate of $5.87 in 2023 if the capital projects and technology levy passed, down from $6.36 this year. The total is estimated to continue to drop each year until it hits $5.45 in 2026. The rates are dependent on assessed property value, but the total amount the district collects does not change.
The district would collect roughly $21.5 million each year through 2026 from total school levies if the replacement levy is passed.
Federal emergency relief money also is on the table in 2023 and 2024. It can only be used for specific projects related to the COVID-19 pandemic, so Zorn said it would be focused on HVAC upgrades. He said the district was planning on spending $2 million in federal relief in 2023 and $1.8 million in 2024.
“We’re continuing to work with ESD 112 on putting that program together and identifying those needs and making sure that we have them all ready to go so we can get those completed in that time frame,” he said.