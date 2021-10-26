Longview School District explores replacement levy to do more capital projects

Replacement levies are not new taxes, but continuations or increases of an existing tax. Levies help pay for things districts do not get much state or federal support for and require a simple majority to pass. They are not the same as bonds, which Zorn said the district was not planning on considering until "far in the future."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

School districts rely heavily on several levies for funding: the educational programs and operations levy, which helps pay for programs and staff positions; the state schools levy; and the capital projects and technology levy, which finances maintenance and facilities work.

“It’s just making sure we're taking care of those exiting facilities and ensuring those quality classroom learning environments for our kids,” Zorn said of the capital projects and technology levy.

Zorn said while there’s still "plenty of work to do" on the current replacement levy proposal, the levy committee is moving toward an option which includes projects that were flagged for the bond measures voters rejected in 2019. The district already has taken care of some of those, like security upgrades and replacing roofs.