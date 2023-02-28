The Longview School District is preparing for the worst, with early 2023-24 budget estimates showing the district could lose about $6 million between now and 2026.

Patti Bowen, executive director of business services, told the school board Monday a lot could change before that happens, and state legislation could offer more funding by the time the 2023 session ends in April. Nothing is final, she said.

“If you look to 2024-25, that’s where you begin to see that the revenue is declining compared to the prior year,” she said, “but the expenditures have incrementally increased.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

School board members expressed concern over the budget forecast, which could see the school district’s ending fund balance drop from $10 million next year to $4 million by the end of the 2025-26 school year.

Funding uncertainty

Board member Don Cox noted the state’s funding is largely tied to enrollment. The state gives about $10,000 per student, so the drop of about 350 students over the course of the pandemic meant a $3.5-million loss. Bowen said they predict enrollment will go up by about 60 students next year.

There’s also an approaching expiration date for the federal funding package given to school districts during the pandemic.

The Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief earmarked $27.7 million to the Longview School District to pay for construction projects, air quality upgrades, learning loss strategies and technology. They have claimed about $12.2 million so far, according to February data from the Washington Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction, with plans to use the rest of the money before the deadline.

That package will run dry Sept. 30, 2024, and early budget estimates assume no new revenue streams.

“When these extra funds go away, we need to be focusing on that,” Cox said. “How are we going to make up that loss? How are we going to either attract students or figure out how to avoid layoffs?”

Board member Crystal Moldenhauer said they also have to consider that 2024 is when the school operations levy expires, a levy that secures roughly $15 million of revenue.

If the operational levy doesn’t pass, she said, “That would be catastrophic.”

Superintendent Dan Zorn said the district will track the budget closely to avoid the worst-case scenarios.

“We’ve got two or three years to figure that out,” he said. “We know that we’ve got work to do.”

The school board has a minimum ending fund balance requirement of 7%, meaning 7% of the budget is put aside for various expenses. By 2025-26, the reserves could drop from about $7.3 million to $4.3 million. With $4.3 million in reserves — assuming no new revenue streams and the same level of staff and services — the district would be well below its target.

Last year, the board passed a $109.8 million budget for the 2022-23 year. A draft budget will be available for public review July 10. The board will adopt the 2023-24 budget Aug. 28.