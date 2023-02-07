Since 2019, all Longview School District families have had access to a community resource center complete with clothes, food and basic cleaning products. Now they have even more options.

The Family Community Resource Center recently added a family room with a stove, refrigerator, dining table and chairs, couches, and a washer and drying machine. The expansion was possible after the school district decided to move the Bits and Bots workshop out of the space it once shared with the family center.

Helping the efforts is Cristina Hernandez, who has settled into her role as the resource center’s liaison.

“That’s our focus, is to meet the needs of students in order for them to attend school and become successful,” Hernandez said.

Homelessness in the school district

One of the most common needs Hernandez has heard is lack of housing. Students and families have trouble finding vacancies and even more trouble finding affordable rent or home prices, she said.

In Longview, 2.9% or 183 students are currently homeless, according to district data from the Washington Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction. More than 4,200 students are considered low-income — more than two-thirds of the district population.

Outside factors can make the issue worse.

Students with disabilities or part of marginalized groups experience homelessness at a higher rate than their counterparts, according to a report from the National School Boards Association. Students with unstable housing come to school less often and tend to score slightly lower on standardized tests than their peers. Research also shows that stable housing plays a significant role in predicting academic success, according to a 2019 University of Chicago study on education and homelessness in the U.S.

Hernandez said she at one point found herself in a similar situation after her family moved to Longview. She attended Monticello Middle School as a Spanish-speaking student and struggled not only to learn English but find stability in a new town.

Amy Neiman, Longview School District’s director of state and federal programs, said Hernandez’s knowledge both as a former Longview student and McKinney-Vento liaison at Monticello made her perfect for the role.

The U.S. McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act helped fund and required that service providers offer basic need centers, including shelter and social health services; home-based services where liaisons sometimes check in on families; and transitional living services focused on getting educational resources to students.

“She knows how to be nonjudgmental,” Neiman said. “Sometimes what they need most is just for someone to listen.”

Funding and community support

Federal Title I funds helped pay for the new kitchenette area, appliances and some furniture. But most of their food, clothing, baby supplies and cleaning products come from a number of donors within the community like churches, banks, grocery outlets and individuals — “too many to name them all,” Hernandez said.

They have about eight regular volunteers, and the school district has more than 10 liaisons working in schools to identify students who need help.

“That’s what keeps it functioning, because we need a lot of volunteers to help us out,” Hernandez said. “They’re the ones who have kept the pantry up to date, making sure food is not outdated. They help us with events. ... Honestly this job cannot be done without the support of all the other staff. We have liaisons, secretaries, counselors. All of them play a huge part in how we reach out to those people.”