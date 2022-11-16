Longview school board updates policies focused on police questioning

Policy changes for how police can question schoolchildren came this week after the Longview School Board looked at protocols balancing protecting students from violence with their rights if accused of a crime.

"This is going to make things easier," Superintendent Dan Zorn said during Monday night's school board meeting. "We just need to be sure that we're following the rules."

Police interrogations

The board unanimously passed its first district-wide policy involving police interrogations. Police can question students they believe to be victims, witnesses or perpetrators of a crime as long as they get permission from the student and the head administrator of the school, which is usually the principal.

These students also have a right for their parent or guardian to be made aware of the questioning and the option of an adult sitting in on the interview.

Under a 2022 Washington state law, law enforcement also must give the student access to legal counsel.

"It's a joint responsibility," Zorn said. "Very rarely, you would see a kid interviewed on campus without a school personnel there as well with a law enforcement. ... But we have to make that available to them."

In cases of an immigration agent requesting time with a student, the school board agreed that they would need a warrant and written authority from an official immigration agency — such as Homeland Security Investigations — before they question the student.

This policy marks the first of its kind in the district, Zorn said to TDN earlier this month.

The district before had a few standalone policies regarding how police could interact with students on school grounds, but this would be the first to address each scenario in which police, health officials or social workers would need to talk to students while at school.

Immigration agents needing a warrant came as a deliberate choice to ensure no student felt afraid of having their citizenship questioned while at school, with Zorn saying that setting was not appropriate for those types of questions.

School threats

Another new policy was also considered by school board members in relation to how Longview schools should respond to potential threats on campus. No vote was taken.

Potential threats range from direct or indirect signs of violence through any form of communication, according to the school board policy.

These can span low risks, where the issue can be resolved internally and easily, to an imminent threat when the person or situation requires immediate intervention through law enforcement or school discipline.

A threat could also include self-harm or signs of suicidal ideation, according to the school board policy.

"I'm really glad we're taking something like that seriously in this policy," said board member Barbara Westrick.

This new policy guides administrators on how to train staff to identify threats, as well as develop a "threat assessment team."

This threat assessment team would be separate from an official police investigation or school discipline procedures. Two school resource officers monitor R.A. Long and Mark Morris high schools, and they can also respond to concerns from the elementary and middle schools.

With the threat assessment team, administrator-appointed members would get notice of a potential threat and work through a process to ensure the situation is not an imminent threat. They would determine the threat level and how to intervene.

The district could respond by telling the student's parent or guardian, notifying law enforcement or employing school discipline procedures.

State law compliance

The board also considered district policies to mirror recently passed state laws that designate mental health as an excused absence from school; allow students to earn credit while on travel or work study; and update graduation requirements. The board read through but didn't vote on the policies Monday.

Zorn said in an interview Tuesday they will still need to comb through what this work study might look like in the schools, adding that much of this would be left up to the students and principals.

Some examples could include giving credit for students who join Career Connect Southwest, a program through the local Educational Service District that connects students to local career and technical education internships.