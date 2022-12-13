 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

Longview school board reviews tech upgrades for security, transportation

  • 0

Rick Parrish, facilities and communications director, explains how Longview is updating its HVAC systems.

Funding for network infrastructure and upgraded air quality systems were heard by the Longview School Board during Monday's meeting. 

Matt Keevy, technology manager in the district, said many projects have been completed in the last year. 

"Technology permeates every aspect of organization," Keevy said, "from maintaining critical infrastructure that serves as the backbone of all of our communication systems and our ability to conduct business to the development of critical data integrations with curriculum providers that facilitate success in the classroom."

People are also reading…

One of the completed projects included an updated transportation software system as well as an upgraded network across the district, Keevy said. 

The technology department has also applied a five-year plan to upgrade the district's network to 10-gigabyte capacity, Keevy said. They have also successfully vetted the new buzz-in features and phone systems at the schools to ensure it was integrated with the existing security features, Keevy said. 

"That's a real big achievement for the district," Keevy said. "And it's actually one of my largest successes in all my years in technology, and we're really proud of that work."

The district installed 30 new cameras, Keevy said, and hopes to install another 30 next year. 

In the future, Keevy said they also wish to replace all the data center battery backups "to ensure that our systems are maintaining their uptime."

They are also evolving the mail filter system to handle any phishing threats, Keevy said. 

Sydney Brown is a news reporter for The Daily News covering education and environmental issues in Cowlitz County.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Sydney Brown started at The Daily News in March 2022 covering education and environmental issues in Cowlitz County. She has a degree in multimedia journalism from Washington State University's Edward R. Murrow College of Communication.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to watch the Geminids meteor shower

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News