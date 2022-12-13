Longview school board reviews tech upgrades for security, transportation

Funding for network infrastructure and upgraded air quality systems were heard by the Longview School Board during Monday's meeting.

Matt Keevy, technology manager in the district, said many projects have been completed in the last year.

"Technology permeates every aspect of organization," Keevy said, "from maintaining critical infrastructure that serves as the backbone of all of our communication systems and our ability to conduct business to the development of critical data integrations with curriculum providers that facilitate success in the classroom."

One of the completed projects included an updated transportation software system as well as an upgraded network across the district, Keevy said.

The technology department has also applied a five-year plan to upgrade the district's network to 10-gigabyte capacity, Keevy said. They have also successfully vetted the new buzz-in features and phone systems at the schools to ensure it was integrated with the existing security features, Keevy said.

"That's a real big achievement for the district," Keevy said. "And it's actually one of my largest successes in all my years in technology, and we're really proud of that work."

The district installed 30 new cameras, Keevy said, and hopes to install another 30 next year.

In the future, Keevy said they also wish to replace all the data center battery backups "to ensure that our systems are maintaining their uptime."

They are also evolving the mail filter system to handle any phishing threats, Keevy said.