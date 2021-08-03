Longview School Board races advance Cox, Turpin, Moldenhauer and Richards

Laurie Baxter Pilger and Robert Kohr Jr. were eliminated from the race for the Longview School Board, according to Tuesday night's initial primary results.

That leaves Don Cox and Sean Turpin entering the November General Election for position 1 and Crystal Moldenhauer and Melissa Richards for position 2.

Cox netted about 67.3% of the vote, or 3,670 votes, and Turpin won 22.6%, which is 1,235 votes.

Baxter Pilger came in third with 502 votes, and will not appear on the Nov. 2 ballot. She did not file paperwork with the Public Disclosure Commission, submit a statement for the Voter's Guide or return requests for comment from The Daily News.

Cox is a Longview parent and a Wahkiakum High School teacher, who said he wants to expand trade-based programs and likes the direction the district has been moving.

Turpin, a parent in the district, is running because he does not like the choices being made in the system and wants to redirect the focus to student needs.

In the race for position 2, incumbent Moldenhauer earned 48.2% of the vote, or 2,617 votes, and Richards won 46.5%, which is 2,524 votes.