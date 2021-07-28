Longview School Board position 2 candidates call for parent choice on masks

The Longview School Board race for position 2 has two active candidates, incumbent Crystal Moldenhauer and challenger Melissa Richards, who both support parent choice, but differ on the district’s relationship with its unions.
Robert Kohr Jr. is also on the ballot, but wrote in his voter’s guide statement that he is endorsing Richards and ending his own campaign.
Moldenhauer was appointed to Phil Jurmu’s seat last year after he resigned. She said she is running for another term because she enjoys the position and to bring more diverse representation to the board.
“We’re low income, I live in the Highlands, I have special needs child,” she said. “I feel like I’m a voice for the families that don’t always make the meetings because they’re single parent households.”
Richards did not respond to requests for comment, but in her Voter’s Guide statement she wrote that she is a parent and “a strong opponent to the draconian anti-social measures that have become the norm for education.”
Issues facing the district
In Richards’ statement, she said “our children are being robbed of the experience that we all took for granted in our youth and instead are either being physically separated and monitored in ways that totally go against their natural development, or they are confined to home, watching video lectures on computers.”
She said she wants to make masks optional, have “an education that is based strongly in sound science, not political fads,” and make sure that schools “should serve the students, not the teachers’ union.”
Moldenhauer said her focus will be on parent choice on mask-wearing, curriculum and repairing the relationship between parents and the teachers’ union after the tension of the last year.
On Wednesday, Gov. Jay Inslee extended legal mask mandates for next school year for all students and staff.
“I definitely want to see our curriculum go back to basic reading, writing and arithmetic,” she said, and bring librarians to full-time positions, because “when I went to Monticello, if I finished class early I could go to the library and get a new book, but now we have part-time librarians so kids don’t have those options.”
Moldenhauer said while maintaining a “good, healthy safe environment” is important, “I personally don’t want my kids to wear masks. There’s always two sides to the guidelines.”
She is hosting an “Unmask our kids” rally at 8:30 a.m., Aug. 3, at Martin Dock.
Over the past year, Moldenhauer said she does appreciate how well Superintendent Dan Zorn followed what the board approved, which was to continue to follow state guidelines for reopening even when other, neighboring districts did not.
“He didn’t overreach. He followed the parameters” the board set for reopening she said, adding that she likes how strong the board-superintendent relationship is.
What’s going well
That relationship is one thing Moldenhauer said is a strong plus for the district.
“I think it’s good that everyone can sit down and have a conversation about different things,” she said. “Not everyone is going to have the same point of view, but as long as we can have a debate and put it to the public and have enough input ... we can make the best decision based on what the community wants.”
She said board members are elected to serve the community, so it’s important to keep personal opinions out of decision making.
A new bond question
Moldenhauer said she’d like to see a bond focused on just building upgrades.
“I knew my building was pretty bad — my kids go to Kessler —but I didn’t realize how bad the other buildings were,” she said. “A lot are old and outdated, with limited space in some of the classrooms.”
With a growing community and more families from Vancouver and Portland moving in, Moldenhauer said the district needs to be able to accommodate more students.
“I do believe we’re going to need bigger schools, we’re growing so fast,” she said.
Past experience
With five children in the district, Moldenhauer said she brings a strong parent perspective to the board.
“I want them to get the best education possible. I don’t want there to be things that are stopping our teachers from doing their best jobs, like funding,” she said. “I want to make sure my kids get all the opportunities that I had when I was a kid, because the schools have definitely changed from back then.”
Richards said in her statement she “would love your vote, a vote for the betterment of our children's lives, a vote for normalcy in a world who seems to forget what normal is.”