Longview School Board position 2 candidates call for parent choice on masks

The Longview School Board race for position 2 has two active candidates, incumbent Crystal Moldenhauer and challenger Melissa Richards, who both support parent choice, but differ on the district’s relationship with its unions.

Robert Kohr Jr. is also on the ballot, but wrote in his voter’s guide statement that he is endorsing Richards and ending his own campaign.

Moldenhauer was appointed to Phil Jurmu’s seat last year after he resigned. She said she is running for another term because she enjoys the position and to bring more diverse representation to the board.

“We’re low income, I live in the Highlands, I have special needs child,” she said. “I feel like I’m a voice for the families that don’t always make the meetings because they’re single parent households.”

Richards did not respond to requests for comment, but in her Voter’s Guide statement she wrote that she is a parent and “a strong opponent to the draconian anti-social measures that have become the norm for education.”

Issues facing the district