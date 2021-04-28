Longview School Board passes summer projects, hears special ed and mental health reports

Autism and communication disorders are trending upward among Longview students in the special education program, and mental health referrals were stymied by the closing of schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving some students without needed services, the Longview School Board heard Monday night.
The board again heard from parents who want all Longview middle and high school students to be in class full-time, especially with the neighboring Kelso district returning older students to class. Several parents said they were considering transferring their students to Kelso.
Special education
Executive Director of Special Education Elizabeth West told the Longview School Board 18.8% of Longview students pre-kindergarten through 12th grade are eligible for special education services, which is "high." The state funds districts for special education up to 13.5%, so the district makes up the difference with levy funds and grants.
West said the district recently got more than $1 million from the Safety Net program for students who have resource-intensive needs, and who always are applying for grants that open up.
She said autism and communications disorders have been increasing every year. She anticipates the trend will continue.
While the district prioritized getting special education students back to in-person class early on, her department also is working on determining what recovery services students might need next year due to the pandemic interrupting normal services.
Board vice president Jennifer Leach asked if there was any outreach to general education parents to help students with pandemic-related trauma. West said the department is working on it.
Mental health
Director of Special Services Karen Joy said Monday night that counselors are the main points of referrals for local providers in the school buildings and there have been fewer referrals of students to partner them with mental health providers due to the pandemic keeping the kids out of school.
Compared to last year, there are only about 240 students getting counseling services, a decline of roughly 50%.
Joy said counselors are seeing more depression and feelings of isolations, but “overall our primary concerns were that school is a safe place for many students in the community and when they don’t have school to come to get therapy or attend full time, it's been a lot harder for students to manage being at home in difficult situations.”
“The more they’re in school, the more opportunities for services and to have the escape they might need,” she said.
Counselors are checking in on students and principals are doing home visits to specific students, she added. If it’s a “dire situation,” they call Child Protective Services, as is the procedure.
PRAM list
The school board also approved the 2021-2022 $2.2 million PRAM list, which is a list of maintenance and improvement projects.
This year’s projects include: flooring projects at Kessler Elementary School for $56,000, at the Broadway Learning Center for $125,000, and at R.A. Long High School for $10,000; replacing gym floors for R.A. Long for $38,000 and Mark Morris High School for $55,000; lead paint removal and repainting at Northlake Elementary School for $45,000 and Olympic Elementary School for $45,000; and adding security fencing at Olympic for $15,000, Kessler for $12,500, Columbia Heights Elementary School for $26,000 and Mint Valley Elementary School for $40,000.
At Northlake, the roof also is slated to be replaced for $220,000, and a gym storage container purchased for $5,000.
Parking lot lighting at Monticello Middle School and Columbia Heights will be increased for $65,000, and window covers will be added to Broadway's east-facing classrooms to help control temperatures for $18,500.
At R.A. Long, the clock tower will be cleaned and restored for $50,000 and the cafeteria and gym bathroom sinks will be replaced for $16,000.
The sprinkler systems will be replaced at the R.A. Long baseball field for $28,000, the slowpitch softball field for $26,000 and the Mark Morris baseball field for $28,000.
The Mark Morris girls and boys locker rooms also will be remodeled for $325,000 and R.A. Long and Mark Morris will get old florescent lights replaced with LED lights for $100,000.