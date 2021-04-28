Longview School Board passes summer projects, hears special ed and mental health reports

Mental health

Director of Special Services Karen Joy said Monday night that counselors are the main points of referrals for local providers in the school buildings and there have been fewer referrals of students to partner them with mental health providers due to the pandemic keeping the kids out of school.

Compared to last year, there are only about 240 students getting counseling services, a decline of roughly 50%.

Joy said counselors are seeing more depression and feelings of isolations, but “overall our primary concerns were that school is a safe place for many students in the community and when they don’t have school to come to get therapy or attend full time, it's been a lot harder for students to manage being at home in difficult situations.”

“The more they’re in school, the more opportunities for services and to have the escape they might need,” she said.

Counselors are checking in on students and principals are doing home visits to specific students, she added. If it’s a “dire situation,” they call Child Protective Services, as is the procedure.

