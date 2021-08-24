Longview school board passes budget, hears teacher concerns over vaccines

“I don’t understand where we’re supposed to go from here,” she said, adding that the mandate has made the workplace “very divisive.”

“People are judging the ones who got it and are judging the ones who didn’t get it,” she said. “I was hoping to go into this year with unity.”

Board President Don Wiitala emphasized the vaccine mandate comes from the governor “so we don’t have an option on that.”

However, board member Crystal Moldenhauer urged the board to “stand up as a board to stick up for our teachers and their right to choose.”

“I know a lot of us see differently and a lot of us are vaccinated, but that choice to do that was just that — our personal choice,” she said.

She asked the board to come together and take action, for example by writing a letter, or “anything to show our teachers that we stand up for their right to choose.”

Vice President Jennifer Leach said the board was “not elected to make the decision for public health” and that any citizens with concerns should contact the governor’s office.

The board did not take any action based on Moldenhauer’s request at Monday’s meeting.