Longview School Board OKs new gym floors for Monticello, Mount Solo middle schools

It's a summer of repairs and remodeling in the Longview School District, with several schools set to get new floors, roofs or gyms before school starts in the fall.

Monticello and Mount Solo middle schools will soon have new flooring after school board members Monday approved a $97,290 contract to take up the project.

The Longview School District is paying Pacific Northwest-based COURTSPORTS to refinish gym floors at the middle schools over the next school year, with hopes at least one of the floors will be done after winter break.

"We want to make sure we take enough time to get it done and get it done right," Rick Parrish, communications and facilities director, told board members Monday evening.

R.A. Long High School will also get a new baseball scoreboard for $59,642, paid for through a donation to the school's booster club from the Rose Foundation.

The school board last month also approved a $1.1 million contract for upgrades at Mark Morris High School, hiring Pacific Tech Construction to remodel the football and girls' locker rooms.

Another project expected to start this summer includes renovations at Memorial Stadium, which the school board approved in April.

Board approves union contract

School board members also finalized a union agreement with district management on Monday, guaranteeing raises that match the inflation rate plus 1%. The agreement is effective until 2025.

It marks another union agreement in the school district, as earlier this spring the school board approved new contracts and pay raises with unions for teachers, front-office and other school staff.