The Longview School Board approved updated curriculum Monday in social emotional learning, secondary health and world language courses across its schools.

The adopted curricula include science-backed ways to improve students’ overall wellbeing, which school staff have said got lost during the time when students were not in classrooms or interacting with peers face-to-face as a result of the pandemic.

The materials apply to the three middle schools and three high schools in Longview. These materials will not add new courses or change any of the basic instruction, said Ann Valanzuolo, the district’s curriculum director.

“All we’re asking is to update the materials, to make them more relevant, up-to-date and engaging for students,” Valanzuolo said.

Misinformation about social-emotional learning has circulated in recent years, with some who believe it refers to socialist ideology.

Teachers and other school officials have repeatedly refuted this, clarifying the concept means teaching kids how to empathize with each other and addressing mental-health needs.

Funding for these materials will come from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, which was a federally backed package for school districts across the country to help them pay for basic health materials and instructional resources to make up for learning losses. Those funds expire at the end of the 2024 school year.

Secondary health, which Longview students are already learning, is grade-specific and covers a wide variety of topics, said Meghan Reed, a teacher who presented at Monday’s board meeting.

The curriculum still follows state sexual health education guidelines, Reed said. Parents can also view the specific curricula and choose to opt their child out of it.

Valanzuolo said they are not pulling away from the basic education standards by teaching sexual health or focusing on social-emotional learning. Civics and topics like math, reading and history have always been taught, she said, and students spend much more of their time in those classes than in health.

Health courses are currently paid for through the district’s career and technical education fund, which was approved by the board in August as part of the $109.8 million district budget.