Longview school board members approved $2.1 million in a project to update air quality at two schools in the district.

Mark Morris High School will get a new heating and cooling system in one of its wings as well as fresh air vents and unit heaters for the vocational building.

Facilities Manager Jason Reetz said much of the current air flow equipment is old and hard to find parts for in case of a repair.

“The vocational building is where they have their woodshop and their computer lab that has an antiquated fresh air system,” Reetz said. “We want to install a new fresh air system that is going to be more efficient and bring in more fresh air to that area.”

Board Vice President Jennifer Leach said she graduated from Mark Morris in 1973 with those same heaters in place, noting they had not been replaced since then.

“I’m so glad to see this is happening,” Leach said.

Columbia Valley Gardens Elementary School will also get a new heating and cooling system in its main building.

The district has contracted with Apex Mechanical LLC for these upgrades at Mark Morris and Columbia Valley Gardens. Work will begin June 14, the day after the last day of school, and is set to finish by before the start of the 2023-24 school year in late August.

Funding for the projects, which will cost $2,199,402, comes from the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund. The relief package for schools — given during the COVID-19 pandemic to help pay for salaries, instructional materials and construction projects — expires at the end of next school year.

The Longview School District in total got about $27.7 million and has claimed $11.2 million as of December, according to data from the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.

Ongoing district projects have focused on upgrading HVAC systems considered to have a “high likelihood of equipment failure,” according to school board documents.

The board earlier this year approved its $5.8-million 2023 security and construction budget, which details other repairs the district plans to complete.