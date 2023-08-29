The Longview School District's board officially signed off on a $112 million budget for the upcoming school year but not without some potential gloom on the horizon.

A four-year projection shows a possible $6 million shortfall in the district's end balance by 2027.

"I feel confident with our budget that we've been transparent and open," board Vice President Jennifer Leach said at Monday's meeting.

The budget is about $2.1 million more than last year's, as the district expects about $2.1 million more in revenue — mostly because of an increase in special education funding secured during this year's state Legislature.

Expenses are projected to also go up, with about $2 million more for support services, like transportation and in regular instruction costs.

The total ending fund balance is expected to sit at $10.6 million by the end of this school year. However, with the upcoming expiration of the Elementary and Secondary Education Relief federal funding package in September 2024, the district could see its balance dwindle in the next four years.

Noting these are just projections, Financial Director Patti Bowen told the school board Monday the loss of the funding that buoyed the district during the COVID-19 pandemic could result in a shortfall of about $6 million by the end of the 2026-27 school year in its end fund balance.

The budget projection shows that the end fund balance could drop to $7.8 million in 2024-25, then to $5.9 million in 2025-26, and to $4.5 million by 2026-27.

The district has a minimum ending fund balance of at least 7% of the total budget, meaning at least $8 million in funds by the end of the school year. Current estimates shows that if the district does end up with $4.5 million in its ending fund balance by 2026-27, it would not meet its minimum goal.

Board members have expressed concern about this potential drop in funds, which has been a topic of discussion since January, but gave unanimous approval for the $112 million budget this year.

"We’ve got to be really careful on this," board President Don Wiitala said in January.

Enrollment projections show the district expects a slight drop of about 40 students for this upcoming year.