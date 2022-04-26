Longview School Board finalizes union contract, offering pay increase for bus drivers, service workers

Longview School Board members Monday night approved the union contract for district service workers and paraeducators, securing pay raises for employees who account for half of the school district’s staff.

The bargaining agreement with the Service Employees International Union 925 includes a 2.5% pay increase for all employees on top of the 2% inflationary factor for the 2021-22 school year. Union bus drivers, paraeducators and food service workers also will get longevity pay steps for 15, 20 and 25 years of service.

The contract is effective from Sept. 1, 2021, to Aug. 31, 2025, meaning employees will get back pay to represent the wage increase.

Union voters passed the agreement with 96% after several long days of negotiations, said Assistant Superintendent Tony VanderMaas.

“It was a long process, but I think everyone’s really happy with the outcome,” VanderMaas said. “I think we addressed a lot of the issues.”

The original contract between the SEIU Longview chapter and the district technically expired in 2020 before both sides agreed to extend it through the 2020-21 school year.

Negotiations began in April 2021 when union representatives asked for competitive pay. They made their first wage proposal in July. In February, Longview school staff urged the school board to raise wages as they dealt with districtwide staffing shortages. The district did not counter until January, and the two parties reached a tentative agreement March 29.

“We knew if the district didn’t bring wages up and offer more longevity steps, we were going to be losing the folks who were currently working,” Shawn Nyman, SEIU chapter representative, told The Daily News in March.

Some of the conditions included in the contract:

Paraeducators and bus driver classifications get a 3% wage increase.

Bilingual paraeducators in the English Language Learners program are reclassified as high-needs educators.

Starting Sept. 1, 2022, workers who reach 15 years of experience will get a pay increase 3% above what they made at 10 years.

Starting in 2023, 20-year employees will earn 3% above that, and then starting 2024 employees with 25 years experience will earn 3% higher above that.

School board members reminded the public to vote in the Cowlitz County special election, which closed Tuesday. Results can be viewed online starting at 8 p.m. Tuesday at www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/2454/Election-Results-and-Archives.

