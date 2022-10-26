Longview School Board considers policy for student interrogations by police, social workers, immigration agents

The way police talk to students at school could change under a policy the Longview school board is currently considering.

The policy if passed would require any law enforcement officer, child protective services worker, immigration agent or county health department official to first contact the school principal and specify whether the student they need to interview is a suspect, witness or victim of a crime.

"How they are treated is very distinct to the group," said Assistant Superintendent Tony VanderMaas during Monday night's school board meeting. "There are different laws at play depending on if you're talking about a person being a victim, or a potential person of interest, or the health department, et cetera."

Students who are thought to have witnessed or been a victim of a crime could be interviewed without parental or guardian consent, according to the policy. If a suspect is younger than 12 years old, the questioning would have to "immediately stop" until parental consent is granted.

The principal would also be expected to make a "reasonable effort" to let the parents know about the interview as long as law enforcement believes this "will not hinder the investigation," the policy states.

In the event of a child abuse or neglect investigation, students who are thought to be witnesses or victims can be interviewed by child protective services or law enforcement if the student's consent is granted in front of the principal or other authorized administrators.

It would also be expected to inform the parents of the interview. The child protective service interviewer would be expected to make "reasonable efforts" to have a third non-participating adult in the room.

Board member Jennifer Leach said she wanted clarity on whether the policy would include specific mentions of guardian ad litem, a term referring to a temporary court-ordered guardian who often serves as a representative for a minor who needs protection during a legal matter.

For students suspected of a crime, those 12 and older can be interviewed by police without parental consent as long as they are informed of their legal rights. The school administrators would be expected to notify the parents of the interview.

A 2022 Washington state law now requires law enforcement to provide a minor with access to an attorney before questioning, searches or arrests.

The only time officers are not required to follow the law is if they believe the minor is a victim of trafficking or if they believe the student is in immediate danger, according to House Bill 1140 that went into effect in January.

Immigration agents seeking time with a student would need to send a request to the superintendent for review, the policy states, as well as provide a warrant stating the purpose of the interview.

The reason for this, Superintendent Dan Zorn said, is to make sure students regardless of status feel safe at school and that the immigration officers have a pressing and legitimate reason for the interview.

"The purpose of it is to ensure that schools are not the place to enforce immigration law," Zorn said.

While the school district has certain policies in place around interviews, this would mark the first comprehensive guide, Zorn said.

It is "very rare," he said, for law enforcement to interview Longview students, but they wanted to make a policy for the times it does happen so the district is in compliance with state laws.