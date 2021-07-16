Longview school board candidate endorses opponent, name will still be on ballot

The Longview school board races are narrowing even before ballots are counted, with one candidate announcing his endorsement of a competitor.

It’s too late to change the names that appear on tickets or withdraw from the race, so voters will see the full list of names on ballots.

Robert P. Kohr Jr. was facing incumbent Crystal Moldenhauer and Melissa Richards for school board position 2, but used his statement in the voter’s guide to endorse Richards.

“After having a chat with Melissa Richards, I find that her views very much align with mine, but she is more dedicated than myself, so I endorse her for this position rather than myself,” he wrote.

Kohr had not registered with the Public Disclosure Committee, which is required for school board candidates.

As the drop-out deadline for the election was May 24, all names will appear on both the Aug. 3 primary and the general election ballot. Cowlitz County’s primary ballots were set to arrive in mailboxes starting Friday.

The other race appearing on the primary ballot is for school board position 1, which has Laurie Baxter Pilger, Don Cox and Sean Turpin in the race. The seat is currently held by CJ Nickerson, who chose not to run for re-election.