Longview school board candidate endorses opponent, name will still be on ballot

The Longview school board races are narrowing even before ballots are counted, with one candidate announcing his endorsement of a competitor.
It’s too late to change the names that appear on tickets or withdraw from the race, so voters will see the full list of names on ballots.
Robert P. Kohr Jr. was facing incumbent Crystal Moldenhauer and Melissa Richards for school board position 2, but used his statement in the voter’s guide to endorse Richards.
“After having a chat with Melissa Richards, I find that her views very much align with mine, but she is more dedicated than myself, so I endorse her for this position rather than myself,” he wrote.
Kohr had not registered with the Public Disclosure Committee, which is required for school board candidates.
As the drop-out deadline for the election was May 24, all names will appear on both the Aug. 3 primary and the general election ballot. Cowlitz County’s primary ballots were set to arrive in mailboxes starting Friday.
The other race appearing on the primary ballot is for school board position 1, which has Laurie Baxter Pilger, Don Cox and Sean Turpin in the race. The seat is currently held by CJ Nickerson, who chose not to run for re-election.
Baxter Pilger has also not registered with the Public Disclosure Committee and did not submit a statement for the voter’s guide, but could not be reached for comment about the status of her campaign.
Turpin is listed on the PDC website, but had not filed paperwork, according to the site. Turpin said Friday he planned to file the paperwork.
Moldenhauer, Richards and Cox have all filed with the PDC as mini-reporters, meaning they do not intend to raise more than $5,000 for their campaigns and therefore do not have to report individual donations.
Only races with more than two candidates appear on the primary ballot. The two candidates who get the most votes in the primary will advance to the general election.
For candidate statements, go to Votewa.gov.