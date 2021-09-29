Longview School Board approves replacement capital and technology levy timeline

The assistant superintendent position was removed from the Management Team Agreement beginning this year. The separate contract includes a salary of about $154,000, a 2% increase from the previous year’s salary for cost of living.

The contract also included the district will pay $1,000 annually into the assistant superintendent’s district retirement plan.

Nickerson said he thought the contribution was not going to be included and was confused about the wording of the yearly payment, which is why he voted against the contract.

The other board members said the wording and intent was clear to them and voted in favor of the agreement.

Two policies were introduced to the board, an update to the students experiencing homelessness policy and a new policy on requests for disability accommodation by parents, guardians and community members. The homelessness policy updates cleaned up language and added an option for the school to help students get healthcare if a guardian cannot.

The second draft policy lays out how the school district will accept and respond to requests from parents, guardians and other community members who have a disability and need accommodations to access school services, programs and activities.