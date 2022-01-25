Longview School Board approves replacement capital and technology levy for April ballot

The Longview School Board on Monday approved putting a replacement capital and technology levy on the April ballot.

The board unanimously passed the resolution that sets the language and focus of the levy request after directing staff to write it up last month.

The district does not set tax rates, but rather asks voters to authorize an overall collection amount. The rate per $1,000 of assessed property value is then set based on how much the district has been authorized to collect.

In 2021, the district is set to collect $3.1 million. Under the proposed levy, the district would collect $21.3 million over four years — $6.3 million in 2023, $5.5 million in 2024, $5 million in 2025 and $4.5 million in 2026.

The proposed levy would increase the current rate from 51 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value in 2021 to an anticipated 88 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value in 2023. The overall amount collected from homeowners actually would be lower because a $37.9 million bond voters passed in 2001 will expire at the end of 2022 and that payment will drop off the tax rolls.

Next month, the district will file the resolution with the Cowlitz County Auditor to place the levy proposal on the April 26 special election ballot.

The funds collected will pay for capital improvements repairing, replacing and renovating existing facilities. That work includes updates to flooring, lighting and HVAC systems; window replacements; safety upgrades; maintaining current technology; and improving the stadium complex.

Ahead of the election, the district will release more information about the levy, including six videos with more details about how the money will be used, said Superintendent Dan Zorn.

