Longview school board approves pay increases for teachers, secretaries

Teachers and public employees in the Longview School District will get a pay bump after school board members Monday approved two union contracts representing the groups.

Assistant Superintendent Tony VanderMaas said during the board meeting the contracts secured a 6.5% pay increase for members of the Longview Education Association and the Longview Classified Public Employees Association, an increase that keeps up with the state’s inflation rate.

The state inflation rate secures 5.5% of the pay increase to match with rising cost of living. The district then adds a 1% pay increase from local dollars, which is why the employees get a 6.5% increase total.

Certain fulltime LCPEA members who are in the first four years of employment also get more vacation time, according to the contract.

The district also agreed to lower the class sizes for kindergarten and first-grade teachers so they have time to focus on literacy skill-building, said district spokesman Rick Parrish.

“We always say literacy is the most important thing we do, so teachers can have more time to do that if they have a smaller number of students in their class,” Parrish said.

Lower class sizes will either mean students are more widely distributed throughout available classrooms, or that the district will have to hire more teachers, Parrish said.

Other changes included making the language more consistent about which benefits the state offers to the union members, VanderMaas said.

“The district has not provided any other benefits other than what was provided by the state,” VanderMaas said. “We’ve written it to help our employees understand what their rights are.”

Both contracts go into effect Sept. 1 through Aug. 31, 2025.

The Longview Education Association is a branch of the Washington Education Association and National Education Association. The union represents state-certified educational employees such as teachers, support staff and certain substitutes. It does not represent the superintendents, directors or principals.

The Longview Classified Public Employee Association represents all secretaries who work in schools and in the district office.

Superintendent Dan Zorn said he appreciated the work done by LEA President Jerry Forsman and LCPEA co-presidents Julie Lafrenz and Kim Harrison in negotiations.

“It was a good process and we feel good about it,” Zorn said.

Harrison told the school board she felt the bargaining sessions improved the relationship with the district and the unions.

“When you have that many people in a room and a lot of ideas going out there, things can sometimes get pretty heated,” Harrison said. “But I always felt like it went really well.”

