Longview school board approves new gates, fences and roof repairs Monday

Several schools are set to get new fencing after Longview school board members approved about $400,000 in construction projects during their Monday meeting.

Schools set to get new or modified gates include Columbia Valley Gardens, Robert Gray, Northlake and Olympic elementary schools as well as R.A. Long and Mark Morris high schools.

The fencing will cost $184,580 and is an effort by school officials to upgrade security across the district. The district will contract with Hargrove Fence for the project.

"We have met with the principals on multiple occasions to go over these options, discuss them, tear apart the ideas," said Rick Parrish, communications and facilities director with the school district. "We've gone over with the security consultant as well. And so I think we've put a heck of an effort towards doing the best possible thing that we can figure out."

The 6-foot drive gates will have push bars and be installed at various entrances around the schools, depending on where the school is located.

Board members also approved $220,567 to contract with Pacific Tech Construction for replacing several roofs, including the upper roof of the district's business office, the flat roof over R.A. Long gym's cardio room and the roof over the walkways joining the large and small gyms.

Parrish said the current roofs are reaching the end of their lifespan and replacing them will help prevent leaking or further damage. The district did not have an official date for the project to finish, but is planning to start construction soon.

"This is one of those these projects are ones that we'll be able to do after school starts without interrupting school, so this is a great project for us because it gives us a little bit of flexibility," Parrish said.