Two Longview schools will get air quality upgrades after the school board approved a $1.4 million purchase for better equipment during its Monday meeting.

R.A. Long High School's science wing will see a total HVAC system replacement and overall indoor air quality improvements, according to school board documents. At Discovery High School, the building will see the installation of an HVAC system as well as other air quality upgrades.

The project totals $1.45 million and will be paid for through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, a federal funding package to help districts pay for health and educational materials during the pandemic.

The price tag went up by about $800 from early estimates, according to school board documents.

Jason Reetz, Longview School District's maintenance, operations, and facilities manager, told the school board they will begin work at the buildings as soon as school gets out next summer.

Work is still being done to upgrade HVAC systems at Mark Morris High School, Reetz said. That $2.1 million project, also paid for through ESSER funds, was approved by the board in February after Reetz called the current system "antiquated."

"Once we get the (annexed) wing and the shop building done, we will be done with Mark Morris within the ESSER money that we have available," he said.

Patti Bowen, the district's financial director, said this newly approved HVAC purchase marks one of the last "major" projects done using the ESSER funds. That federal package is set to expire by the end of the 2023-24 school year.

The district as of last month has used $15.4 million of its total $27.7 million ESSER money, almost double the amount from November.