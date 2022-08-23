Longview school board approves $109.8 million total budget for next year

Longview school board members Monday approved a $109.8 million budget for the upcoming 2022-23 school year as well as a base salary of $183,133 for the superintendent.

The budget is about $2.1 million more than last year's, according to school board documents.

The district is planning to use federal relief funds as a buffer for the drops in enrollment seen since the outset of the pandemic but anticipate a decrease in the total fund over the next four years, partly because state funding is tied to enrollment.

"We were really looking forward to getting through the last two years, which has been very difficult, and getting back to normalcy," Superintendent Dan Zorn said during Monday's meeting.

Patti Bowen, the school district's director of business services, said the goal when developing the budget was to maintain 7% to 9% of the total end fund balance.

Over the next four years, the district is preparing for a total fund balance loss of nearly $6 million. This could change as the district adjusts its budget, but as of Monday's board meeting, the district is projecting over the next four years the balance will go from $9.6 million to $3.2 million by 2025-26.

Total revenue is expected to be about $2 million more than last year's, mostly due to the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief federal package that Longview Public Schools plan to help with enrollment drops.

Expenses also are projected to total about $2 million, so this year's budget is completely balanced and will not result in any net loss or net gain for the district.

Bowen said ESSER funding still is evolving, but as of now the district can use the funds until September 2024. Funding specifically outlined for facility upgrades, like the projects to add security fencing and repaint schools in Longview, have been extended to 2026.

The district plans on spending about $11.4 million on those types of capital projects like sites and buildings, equipment and instructional technology.

Board President Don Wiitala said the ESSER funds have bolstered the district's ability to extend the life of its buildings.

The board also approved a $183,133 salary plus 2% inflation rate for Zorn in the 2022-23 school year budget.