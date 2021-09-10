 Skip to main content
Longview school administrator contract up for vote
Longview

The Longview School Board on Monday will vote on a 2% salary raise for administrators.

To watch the remote meeting, use meeting ID 924 6679 2805 and password 159916 with the link on the district website.

Superintendent Dan Zorn also will share his goals for the coming year with the board.

Longview school board passes budget, hears teacher concerns over vaccines

The district and management team, which includes administrative staff, board of directors members and the superintendent, reached a one-year contract the board will vote on Monday.

The agreement includes a 2% increase to both the base salaries and responsibility stipends, as well as minor changes to language. It will expire June 30, 2022.

Under the new agreement, elementary principals will make $119,000 entry level, $123,400 with one year of experience and $127,700 with two or more years of experience.

OSPI files emergency rule to withhold money from districts

Middle school principals will make $123,900 entry level, $128,300 with one year of experience and $132,800 with two or more years of experience.

High school principals will make $134,000 entry level, $138,800 with one year of experience and $143,600 with two or more years of experience.

State law provides for OSPI to withhold funds for 'noncompliance'

The entry salary for directors is about $111,600, $115,600 with one year of experience and $123,500 with two or more years of experience.

The entry salary for executive directors is $131,400, $136,200 with one year of experience and $140,900 with two or more years of experience.

Longview Superintendent Dan Zorn

Zorn

 Longview School District
