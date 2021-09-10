Longview school administrator contract up for vote

The Longview School Board on Monday will vote on a 2% salary raise for administrators.

To watch the remote meeting, use meeting ID 924 6679 2805 and password 159916 with the link on the district website.

Superintendent Dan Zorn also will share his goals for the coming year with the board.

The district and management team, which includes administrative staff, board of directors members and the superintendent, reached a one-year contract the board will vote on Monday.

The agreement includes a 2% increase to both the base salaries and responsibility stipends, as well as minor changes to language. It will expire June 30, 2022.

Under the new agreement, elementary principals will make $119,000 entry level, $123,400 with one year of experience and $127,700 with two or more years of experience.

Middle school principals will make $123,900 entry level, $128,300 with one year of experience and $132,800 with two or more years of experience.

High school principals will make $134,000 entry level, $138,800 with one year of experience and $143,600 with two or more years of experience.