Longview’s graduation rate held steady in 2021

Longview’s four-year graduation rate held steady last year, despite the pandemic and disruption to the normal education systems.

The class of 2021 in Longview saw an 87.9% graduation rate, up slightly from the 87.5% rate of the class of 2020.

“In spite of the pandemic, our schools did a pretty nice job of getting kids across the line this past year,” Superintendent Dan Zorn said.

“We were able to maintain our graduation rate at very similar levels to where they have been over the last four years,” he said.

In 2014, the four-year graduation rate for the district hovered around 72%, below the state average that year of 77%. Since then, the district improved the rate each year, with a high of 88.1% in 2018.

Zorn said even with that success, the district is keeping in mind students will continue to need extra support to recover from the pandemic.

“We also recognize that we have challenges along these lines as we go forward, simply because the last year and a half has been hard on a lot of our kids,” Zorn said. “We’re watching grade distribution and trying hard to prevent those failures ... in individual classes.”

To that end, the district has increased access to credit retrieval over the summer, so students can correct failing grades and stay on track to graduate. It also is promoting its alternative learning opportunities, like the Longview Virtual Academy and Discovery High School, in case those schools are better options for students.

“I feel pretty good about where we’re at in light of the circumstances last year’s seniors were in, and this year’s seniors had a tough sophomore and junior year,” he said.

While the state has not yet released its overall graduation rate for 2021, Zorn said he believes the district will once again be above it, like the previous four years.

The state average has climbed each year since at least 2014, reaching 82.9% in 2020. Longview’s rates have improved faster than the state average, and its jump from an 81.3% rate in 2017 to 88.1% in 2018 have kept the rates well above the state average since.

“I feel good that we continue to exceed that state average,” Zorn said.

There have been credit waivers and more graduation requirement flexibility from the state during the pandemic, but Zorn said the district has been improving its graduation rate even before those were available. He did not have a breakdown of how many students used waivers to meet requirements.

“There’s just a lot of work that is going into trying to help mitigate those challenges and trying to take advantage of some of the flexibility the state Board of Education has given us in terms of the whole career pathway system,” Zorn said.

School principals and staff have been working hard to make sure all students have the needed credits to graduate, Zorn said, and he is “pretty proud of our system and how they operated through all of this.”

“We are absolutely taking advantage of what we can for our kids to make sure they’re given that good jump start into their adult lives,” he said. “We know how important a high school diploma is to them and their future success.”

