The Rotary Club of Longview presented 10 $2,000 scholarships to Longview and Toutle students who graduated in 2023.

Five awards were given to Mark Morris High School seniors, four to R.A. Long seniors and one to a Toutle Lake senior, according to a press release from the organization. Two of the Mark Morris awards were for career-focused scholarships honoring Rotarians who have passed away.

The club raises money for the scholarships through events like Tour de Blast, a bike ride through the 1980 Mount St. Helens blast zone which celebrated its 30th year Saturday.

Mark Morris

Travis Sherman received the Bill Davis Memorial Scholarship awarded to a top business-oriented student. Sherman earned a 3.9 GPA and plans to attend Gonzaga University as a Regent Scholar, according to a press release from the club. Rotarians say Sherman is driven to help others, not only as a business person, but also as a future leader.

Trey Varney received the Jim Stacie Memorial Scholarship awarded to a student with an engineering or technical focus. Varney earned a 3.96 GPA, attended Running Start at Lower Columbia College, is an Eagle Scout, and plans to attend Brigham Young University to pursue a mechanical engineering degree with an aerospace focus.

Jiarong Chen, a recent immigrant from China, earned a 3.9 GPA, participated in the St. John Medical Center job internship program in the IT department, and plans to attend the University of Washington to pursue a degree in mathematics and computer science.

Olivia Pickett earned a 4.0 GPA, participated in musical and thespian activities, and plans to attend Brigham Young University.

Maria Vera Alvarez earned a 3.4 GPA as a first-generation immigrant and soon-to-be first-generation college student. Alvarez served as the Associated Student Body secretary and plans to attend Western Washington University as a special education major.

R.A. Long

Mariah Bergquist earned a 3.7 GPA, attended Running Start at LCC, and plans to attend Washington State University in Pullman to study biology and zoology with the goal of becoming a veterinarian. Her volunteer work with horses at a local farm inspired her career choice, the press release states.

Jay Nickerson earned a 3.9 GPA, attended Running Start at LCC, and plans to attend the University of Montana for a career in finance and investments. As a golfer, he qualified for the high school state tournament three times.

Humberto Rosas-Munoz earned a 3.0 GPA, participated in track and field, and plans to attend Western Washington University to pursue a cognitive psychology degree to become a clinical psychologist.

Tajsa Wetmore earned a 3.8 GPA, plans to attend Grand Canyon University to pursue a business career emphasizing in real estate. She also hopes to become a youth pastor.

Toutle Lake

Brooklyn Wassell earned a 3.7 GPA, was a PeaceHealth mentorship student for the past two years, and plans to study nursing at Arizona State University.