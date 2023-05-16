Longview school officials say they have found a way to bring up reading and math scores, but not everyone is thrilled about their solution.

The plan is to shorten afternoon recess and lunch times by about 10 minutes each and reschedule the 15-minute breakfast to before-school hours rather than during.

Superintendent Dan Zorn said they want to make sure everyone — students and teachers — gets a proper break. But as the district looks to improve test scores that have dipped in recent years, Zorn said they need to free up more instructional time.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

The current recess and meal schedule spans about an hour during the instructional day. Under the changes, this would set aside 20 minutes for lunch, 20 minutes for recess, and then have breakfast earlier so it does not swallow any school time. Overall, the district expects to add 35 minutes of teaching time.

“There is some rescheduling that needs to happen,” Zorn said, “but we believe this will help us get more of that instructional time that our kids need.”

A bill that would require all state school districts to give 30 minutes of recess time failed to pass during the 2023 Washington state Legislature. A survey done in 2009 by the state Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction found half of districts offer 30 to 45 minutes of recess a day, and a third offer 16 to 30 minutes.

Brenda Winters, librarian at Kessler Elementary School, told the school board last week children need at least 30 minutes for lunch and 30 minutes for recess. She said she also thinks lunch should remain in the classrooms.

“When I was a classroom teacher, I would read to them for the first 10 minutes of lunch, because if I didn’t, the conversations would happen and they wouldn’t finish in time,” Winters said. “Kids eat slow, some of them, so I would like to suggest you do not reduce the lunch time.”

Stay up to date on Lower Columbia news, wherever you go Easily access the latest Lower Columbia news in an app that lets you select the topics that matter most to you.

Zorn said misbehavior often escalates in that last 10-minute stretch of recess, which could be helped by the time change. Students would also move to their school’s gym to have lunch before recess, freeing up time for teachers to get their full meal break.

The district collaborated with teachers and principals before making the decision, Zorn said. This also won’t change the two recesses guaranteed for students, he said.

“It’s about improving the quality of the educational experience for our kids,” Zorn said.

Test scores have dropped since 2020 in Longview, with many elementary level students who are not meeting growth targets or passing standardized tests.

According to the Educational Recovery Scorecard, Longview students between 2019 and 2022 lost on average 0.61 points in math and lost 0.26 points in reading on state tests.

Spring data from the state Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction shows about 27% of Longview’s students met math standards, 42% met English standards and 38% met science standards.

Nathan McMullan, a physical education teacher at Columbia Heights Elementary School, said the district’s goal to increase instructional time is “admirable” but misguided.

McMullan said the staggered lunches that would occur in the gymnasium, sometimes during his own class time, would not work with what his job entails: having kids get moderate to vigorous exercise.

“We don’t have desks and chairs. We have squat spots, exercise spots. We have equipment and instructional units that we have to teach,” McMullan said. “We can’t (meet requirements) in a compromised space.”

Ann Marie Odegaard, fourth grade teacher at Kessler, told the school board she fully agreed with the attempt to get more instructional time, which was reduced as a result of the many changes that came from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“But I don’t want that back at the expense of my colleagues losing their classroom,” Odegaard said.