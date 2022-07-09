Longview Pioneer Lions give away books at Columbia Heights Elementary School in Longview

Students at Columbia Heights Elementary School in Longview got to choose a new book to keep right before school got out for the summer.

The books were provided by the Longview Pioneer Lions through its June “Roaring for Reading” program which provided a free age-appropriate book to each student in the school.

Club members organized the book giveaway to fill in after the Reading Is Fundamental program ceased in 2017. For 43 years, through the RIF program students in Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties were provided books and literacy support. The program was funded by donations and Valentine sales and distributed more than 600,000 books during its existence, according to The Daily News archives.

The Longview Pioneer Lions book distribution project is made possible by the club’s fundraising events including Kettle Korn sales throughout the year and concession hamburger concession stands at community events.

Members have been serving Longview since 1923. The group provides eye glasses and hearing aids to people in need, collects food during the annual Walk ‘N Knock Food Drive, gives books to elementary school children, helps provide Christmas lights at Lake Sacajawea and grants scholarships to students in memory of former club members, according to a press release from the group.