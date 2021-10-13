Longview part of state program to strengthen teacher collaboration

When Longview students leave their classrooms early on Wednesdays, teachers gather in small groups to collaborate on upcoming lessons.
Called Professional Learning Communities, the groups follow a set pattern to help teachers work together. After a decade of use, the system is getting rebooted as part of a statewide program.
Executive Director of Curriculum Ann Valanzuolo said the district first adopted the professional learning community around 2010 because research showed teacher collaboration can have a powerful effect on student learning.
“But of course, that only works if it’s done consistently and effectively,” she said. “What very easily happens in a large organization is you do an initial training and that goes fine, but then there is so much turnover over the decade or more that we’ve been doing PLCs there’s a lot of people who come in and never receive the complete training.”
That’s what happened in Longview, Valanzuolo said. Spurred by a statewide effort called PLC at Work, the district decided “it was time to go back and tighten up and do another training.”
“Our goal is to strengthen PLCs, not in any way diminish the fact that we have them and many of them are working very effectively,” she said.
Spearheaded by Solution Tree, a professional development company that partnered with the Washington Association of School Administrators, the three-year project gives about 20 districts the chance “to address issues of equity and to ensure that all students learn at high levels.”
A district team, made up of district office administrators, principals and instructional coaches, gets 18 days of training in the first year, along with five coaching days and three sessions with the school board. The team then shares that information with the rest of the staff. The district also held a workshop at the beginning of the year for all teachers, modeled after the initial communities of practice training.
How PLCs work
A Professional Learning Community is a small group that meets weekly to talk about student learning in a structured way. The structure consists of four “essential questions,” Valanzuolo said. What do we want students to learn, how will we know if they learned it, what will we do for those who haven’t learned it and what will we do with the students who have learned it?
Teachers don’t do this for every lesson plan. They do it for the main state standards students need to learn. For example, if the standard is understanding main ideas, details and writing a summary in English class, this week’s lesson might be on main ideas. Teachers might set a learning target that students can recognize the main idea of the text, which satisfies question one. Teachers would then move on to question two: How will you know they learned it?
“You have to have some kind of assessment,” Valanzuolo said. “It doesn’t have to be a big test. It could be classwork you evaluate, it could be a quiz, but there’s got to be some way you know if they learned it or not.”
After that comes questions three and four, which help teachers set plans to help the students who didn’t learn the material well enough catch up and to help the students who did get it go further, instead of waiting for the rest of their classmates.
“There’s a lot that goes into this and that’s what we want to tighten up and make sure that everybody is on the same page,” she said.
Assistant Superintendent Tony VanderMaas said Professional Learning Communities are a mark of modern education and without them, “the goal of improving student learning is hampered.” Old-school methods lead to classrooms as silos, he said.
“The teacher closed the door, the teacher did their work, largely what they wanted to do, but that is the school of the past,” he said. “Really, what you look at now is the power of the collaboration of teachers and you start getting all these others things: accountability, you get encouragement, you get people wanting to work a little harder because now they’re talking with their colleagues.”
Effect on students
Superintendent Dan Zorn said the groups are an “incredibly important” tool for the district to push student achievement forward.
“Ann and Tony have put together an excellent process for us to disseminate this information and get some systematic strengthening of our PLC processes so we can continue that focus on improving student achievement,” he said.
Valanzuolo said the smoother professional learning communities run, the more both student and teacher will benefit.
“If the teachers are on top of the learning that’s happening, it’s more likely to help the students,” she said, adding principals have said teachers appreciate the further training.
VanderMaas pointed to Harvard research from Richard Elmore that found the number one thing that predicts student success is what students do. While that sounds like common sense, VanderMaas said it’s important to take a step back.
“What do students do? Well, almost always, what students do is decided by what the teacher designed,” he said. “What lessons, what activities, what is the teacher designing? That’s what PLCs are getting at.”