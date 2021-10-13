Longview part of state program to strengthen teacher collaboration

A district team, made up of district office administrators, principals and instructional coaches, gets 18 days of training in the first year, along with five coaching days and three sessions with the school board. The team then shares that information with the rest of the staff. The district also held a workshop at the beginning of the year for all teachers, modeled after the initial communities of practice training.

How PLCs work

A Professional Learning Community is a small group that meets weekly to talk about student learning in a structured way. The structure consists of four “essential questions,” Valanzuolo said. What do we want students to learn, how will we know if they learned it, what will we do for those who haven’t learned it and what will we do with the students who have learned it?

Teachers don’t do this for every lesson plan. They do it for the main state standards students need to learn. For example, if the standard is understanding main ideas, details and writing a summary in English class, this week’s lesson might be on main ideas. Teachers might set a learning target that students can recognize the main idea of the text, which satisfies question one. Teachers would then move on to question two: How will you know they learned it?

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}