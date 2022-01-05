Longview Parks and Recreation sponsored Thunder Bots robotic team wins awards

The Thunder Bots robotic team recently won the Robot Design Award and the Robot Performance Award in a FIRST LEGO League competition held at Discovery High School in Camas, Wash. The theme was Cargo Connect, solving transportation problems.

The Thunder Bots are sponsored by Longview Parks and Recreation.

The team worked on their LEGO EV3 robot, Thunder, weekly for three months. The robot performed 14 different missions on a 4-foot by 8-foot field, scoring 355 points on its best 2.5 minute run, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News. The runner-up team scored 260 points.

Team members are Will Cheslock, Drew Cockrill, Taylor Aberle, Redden Broussard, Aurora Mata, Landon Page and Jacob Higgins. Coaches are John Cheslock, Andrea Aberle, Linda Zandi and Seth Cockrill.

This is the third time the team has won the robot performance award in the last four years.

