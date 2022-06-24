Longview offers free, public option to prepare kids for kindergarten

Instead of enrolling children into private preschool, the Longview School District is offering a new option: a public program before kindergarten as an affordable way to get 4-year-old children prepared for schooling.

Longview school officials opened registration for its free transitional kindergarten program called "Kinder Bridge," as schools across the state are broadening access to families to give their kids a test-run of what kindergarten will be like.

The district says it can serve 70 students across the district, and four teachers were recently hired to teach 15 to 17 students in each classroom when class starts Nov. 1. The program is open to 4-year-old children who will not turn 5 until Aug. 31.

Transitional kindergarten programs serve as a free option for families to introduce young children to a classroom setting before they enter fulltime kindergarten, said Megan Shea-Bates, an early learning coordinator at Broadway Learning Center. They will learn math and literacy skills; they also learn how to socialize with other kids, deal with conflict and listen to their teachers and peers.

“It’s really going to be helping expose them to a classroom environment that they maybe have never been in before,” Shea-Bates said.

Nicole Rose, assistant secretary for the Washington state Department of Children, Youth and Families, said kids should understand acceptable classroom behavior before enrolling in school.

"Those first years in a child's life are so important," Rose said. "We want kids, when they enter kindergarten, to have had that experience of socializing."

How to enroll Online: www.longviewschools.com/kinderbridge. In-person: Pick up a paper application at the district office, 2715 Lilac St. and at the Broadway Learning Center, 1410 Eighth Ave.

Developing reading and math skills is a bonus, said Longview Superintendent Dan Zorn.

A case study on California’s transitional kindergarten program found that when it came to literacy and mathematics, students who had gone through those classes scored higher than students who were entering school for the first time at kindergarten, according to data from nonprofit policy center American Institutes for Research.

That in-person learning can help retain information. In the last school year, school districts that returned to in-person learning saw some learning losses across both the Kelso and Longview districts.

Zorn said the pandemic did not necessarily cause the start of the “Kinder Bridge” program, but showed that there was a need to serve more young students.

“I think it would have happened anyway,” Zorn said, “but there’s definitely been a loss in those sorts of social skills kids need before they go into a kindergarten classroom.”

Local options

When it’s time for parents to return to work or put their pre-kindergarten child in school, they essentially have three options in Cowlitz County, and only one is free to families.

If they qualify, families can enroll their child in federally and state-funded programs like Head Start and Early Head Start housed at the Lower Columbia College. They can pay for private preschool, which on average costs $9,200 a year in Washington state, according to the Education Data Initiative. Or they can pay for daycare, the cost of which swallows nearly one-fifth of a Washington family’s income, according to data from the Economic Policy Institute.

Transitional kindergarten is a new fourth option in Longview. Like most public school programs, transitional kindergarten will be funded by a combination of state and local dollars, with options for federal grants.

No one program is supposed to envelop every eligible child, Rushlo said. Between private preschool, daycare, the state-funded early learning program ECEAP or transitional kindergarten, the goal is to have a variety of options from which families can choose.

“We’re fortunate to have what we call a mixed-delivery system here (in Washington state),” Rushlo said.

Growing trend

Transitional kindergarten stands as a relatively new concept. Kalama and Vancouver schools recently started their own transitional kindergarten programs. In 2010, California state lawmakers passed a law establishing its own pilot transitional kindergarten program.

Sara Rushlo, pre-kindergarten grade manager with the regional educational service district, said she believes the first transitional kindergarten program in Washington started in Bellingham years before the COVID-19 pandemic. Now about 11% of districts across the state have one, according to the National Institute for Early Education Research.

In Washington state, early learning is a priority. Last year, Washington was one of only six states in the U.S. that saw higher preschool enrollment when compared to 2018, according to the National Institute for Early Education Research. Most states saw a decrease or no change.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.