Longview, Kelso grads celebrate return of in-person milestone

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At the 113th Kelso High School commencement, which was split into two ceremonies to allow students more guests under the COVID-19 event attendance cap, Senior Class President Chico Huntington congratulated his peers on succeeding in the “short and unique year” brought on by the pandemic.

“We’ve come full circle, from sleeping in my ninth grade earth sciences class to sleeping through my Zoom classes first and second trimester,” he told the full crowd of parents, family and friends at Schroeder Field.

He encouraged his peers to never give up and to “meet struggles head-on, with your head held high and your heart open.”

Most Kelso speakers touched on how COVID-19 had upended their senior year, but also pointed to lessons of perseverance, adaptability and strength. KHS principal Christine McDaniel said she also wanted to make sure the class was not only defined by COVID-19, but by all the other accomplishments over the past four years and into the future.

“Do not settle for good enough, or happy enough, or okay in your own life,” she told the graduates after recognizing students for academic achievement and many “firsts,” like the district’s first jet boat racing champion, first-generation high school graduates and first-generation college or trade school attendees.