Longview high school seniors will be back in class May 10

With a little more than a month of school remaining, Longview high school seniors will be back in class four days a week starting May 10.

“After working with our high school principals, we are comfortable that with some creative scheduling we can bring our seniors back four days per week while continuing to meet all of the state health department guidelines,” Superintendent Dan Zorn stated in a letter to parents Monday.

Longview previously decided not to bring any middle or high school students out of hybrid, as local new case rates have been above what the state health department recommends for in-person class for older students.

Older students were slated to return in April before COVID-19 case rates increased. Most other area schools moved ahead and brought secondary students back, leading parents to threaten to withdraw their children from Longview schools at recent school board meetings.

Zorn said elementary students will continue with instruction full-time, five days per week and grades 6-11 will continue in the hybrid learning model, attending every other day with Wednesday fully remote, unless local transmission rates drop below 200 new cases per 100,000 people in a two-week period.

“This has been a very difficult year for all of our students, families and staff and this step will at least help our seniors make the most of what is left of their final year of high school,” Zorn said. “We appreciate your patience and support as we continue our efforts to make the most out of this school year.”

