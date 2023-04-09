A long-running local organization that helps refugees is expanding its three $1,000 college scholarships to six thanks to a donation from a local physician.

Pediatrician Dr. Phyllis Cavens, who founded Longview’s Child and Adolescent Clinic, recently committed to sponsoring three scholarships for the Ethnic Support Council for four years, according to a press release from the nonprofit.

Cavens, who is retired from pediatrics and is now the clinic's medical director, said she was moved to donate after her years of providing medical care to children in refuge camps in Cambodia, Ethiopia and Somalia.

“The families who came to me for care inspired me with their strength, heart and grit to survive," she said in the press release. "That is why I want to celebrate with these high school seniors as they embark on a new beginning."

In March, the Ethnic Support Council announced it would award three college scholarships for the third year.

The deadline to apply for the three previously announced scholarships and Cavens's awards is 5 p.m. Saturday.

Scholarships are available to Cowlitz County high school seniors who are immigrants or refugees, children of immigrants or refugees, or identify as Black, Indigenous or persons of color.

Cavens's scholarships will be awarded to Kelso, Mark Morris and R.A. Long high school seniors.

Other high school seniors and Cowlitz County residents who are are currently enrolled at Lower Columbia College, a vocational or technical college, or an accredited university, and meet the scholarship criteria, may also apply to the three previously announced awards.

The organization reports previous Ethnic Support Council scholarship recipients or their parents came to the U.S. from Micronesia, Latin America and Southeast Asia and settled in the local community. These students graduated from Kelso, Mark Morris, Woodland high schools. Several were already enrolled at LCC.

Ethnic Support Council Board President Cindy Lopez Werth said in the press release Cavens's donation made her "teary-eyed" to think of the effect the awards will have on graduates through 2026.

"I know that her generous gift will change the lives of 12 students who graduate from Kelso, Mark Morris and R.A. Long high schools and I believe those graduates will be inspired to give back to the community in some way in the future," she said.

How to apply Email: talia@ethnicsupportcouncil.org. Phone: For more information, call or text 360-751-4427.