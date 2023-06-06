Registration is open for summer quarter continuing education classes at Lower Columbia College in Longview. To register or learn more, visit www.campusce.net/lcc. To ask questions, propose new courses or apply to be an instructor, email ehoff@lowercolumbia.edu.

Beginning Embroidery for Adults: Tuesdays and Thursdays, Aug. 22-Aug. 31, 10 a.m.-noon or 6-8 p.m. Learn the basics of hand embroidery including how to use the needle, fabric, hoop, threads, and several basic stitches. Create a wall hanging to display in your home. $65

Beginning Knitting for Adults: Fridays, June 30-July 21, 10 a.m.-noon or 6-8 p.m. Learn the basics of knitting. Create a simple scarf using a combination of two stitches. Learn how to cast-on to start your project, the knit and purl stitch, and how to bind-off to finish your project. Demonstrations and hands-on practice to learn the techniques. Instructor will provide the pattern options, knitting needles, and yarn. $65

Beginning Quilting for Adults: Mondays, July 3-Aug. 28, 10 a.m.-noon or 6-8 p.m. Learn the tools and techniques of quilting while creating simple patchwork blocks to make your own quilt. Instructor will provide quilting tools, patterns, batting and fabric for quilt blocks. Bring your own sewing machine, or if you need to borrow a machine, contact the instructor at least three days in advance. Students will provide their choice of fabric for the quilt back. $125

Beginning Sewing for Adults: Thursdays, June 29-July 20, 10 a.m.-noon or 6-8 p.m. Learn the basics of machine sewing while you make a tote bag or apron. Instructor will provide all supplies. Bring your own sewing machine, or if you need to borrow one, contact instructors at least three days in advance. $65

Drawing Outdoors: Wednesdays, July 5-Aug. 16, 5-7 p.m. The focus of this course is on the development and refinement of time-tested drawing basics. We will investigate and introduce techniques of light and shadow, perspective, proportion, visual meaning, and texture. Along with the studio basics, this session will take advantage of extended daylight and favorable weather. We will take opportunities to visit several outdoor locations, including spots around campus and the city. $125

Flagger Certification: Learn professional flagging techniques and proper work zone setup in accordance with standards and guidelines of the federal manual on uniform traffic control devices, Washington Modifications to the MUTCD, L & I WAC 296-155-305, and WSDOT state standard specifications. Upon successful completion, receive both the Washington State Department of Transportation and American Traffic Safety Services Association Flagger Cards, valid for three years. Fee includes textbook and ID cards. One day, 8-hour course. $100

First AID/CPR/AED: Wednesday, July 12, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Heartsaver First Aid, CPR is for anyone who wants to be prepared for an emergency in any setting. Upon successful completion of the course, students will receive a course completion card, valid for two years. Private classes can be scheduled for your group, company, or business. Email ehoff@lowercolumbia.edu. $90

Intermediate Sewing for Adults: Fridays, Aug. 4-Aug. 25, 10 a.m.-noon or 6-8 p.m. Expand your sewing skills while making simple clothing items, such as a skirt, pull-on pants, or shorts. Learn how to choose a pattern and to follow written instructions. Bring your own sewing machine, or if you need to borrow a sewing machine, let instructors know at least three days in advance. Instructor will provide sewing tools and patterns, students will provide their own choice of fabric. $65.

Metal Art: Wednesdays, July 5-Aug. 23, noon-3 p.m. Explore the world of metal art. Great for the beginner, the hobbyist, or the advanced fabricator. Get creative by cutting and welding to create awesome things like yard art, sculptures, or even build small useful projects of your own. No welding experience necessary. The instructor will teach you all that you need to know to safely and successfully bring your own ideas to life. Students are required to provide their own tools, metal, and ideas for your projects. $175.

NIA Functional Fitness: Mondays and Thursdays, July 10-Aug. 3 and Aug. 7-Aug. 31, 7-8 a.m. NIA is a form of fusion fitness combining classic movement forms which encompasses martial arts, healing arts, yoga and the dance arts. Suitable for all ages. NIA is a workout, practice and lifestyle that fosters vitality and well-being. $65.

Painting Techniques: Mondays, July 10-Aug. 21, 5-8 p.m. Gain control of the art of painting. We will take painting from palette layout to finished works through the investigation of tools, material handling, color mixing, and traditional techniques. $150.

Spin Fitness: Mondays, July 10-Aug. 7, 12:15-12:45 p.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 16-Sept. 6, 12:15-12:45 p.m. Spin/indoor cycling is a great cardiovascular workout that strengthens your upper body as you pedal through hill climbs, sprints, push-ups, and core drills. Endurance, strength, and interval training are incorporated in this full-body workout. Beginners welcome. $25

Online learning

More than 300 noncredit, instructor-facilitated online courses are also available to choose from at www.ed2go.com/lccbic. Online continuing education classes begin each month and continue for six weeks. Most courses are $115. Bundled courses are available at a discounted price. Email ehoff@lowercolumbia.edu for more information.

Mat Pilates (via Zoom): Mondays and Wednesdays, July 10-Aug. 2 and Aug. 21-Sept. 13, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Class will consist of a series of exercises from within the Pilates method designed specifically to be performed on the mat. Benefits of Pilates exercises can include improved flexibility, muscle tone, body balance, spinal support, low back health, sports performance, and body-mind awareness. Appropriate for all levels, however students need to be able to perform exercises on the floor using a mat. Before the start date, instructor will email registered students the Zoom invitation to join the course. $65.

Professional Vocational Relationships: Examines the legal and regulatory frameworks of practical nursing and presents concepts of effective communication in health care settings among employees and employers. Explores conflict resolution and teamwork strategies, professional boundaries, stress management, chain of command and professionalism as it relates to the licensed practical nurse role and scope. The class fulfills the Washington state requirements for professional relationship content for people applying to be a licensed practical nurse in Washington state. Advance registration required. Online course using Canvas. $150.