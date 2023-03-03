Registration is open for winter quarter continuing education classes available at Lower Columbia College in Longview. To register or learn more, visit www.campusce.net/lcc. To ask questions, propose new courses or apply to be an instructor, email ehoff@lowercolumbia.edu.

Certificate in Grant Writing: 5 to 6 p.m., Tuesdays, April 18 to June 6. Learn to write grants in this online and in-person course. The class includes on-demand materials and a series of eight, live video conference meetings with a learning cohort. Course topics include grant strategy, developing budgets, ethics and how to write a grant proposal step-by-step. Students leave with a written grant proposal, receive a certificate in grant writing from LCC and 2.4 continuing education units that can be used towards a GPC or CFRE certification. $550.

College of Collage: 5 to 7 p.m., Mondays, April 10 to May 29. This course will cover the collage techniques of subject matter, integrating materials, personalizing imagery and more. $125.

Community Choir: 7 to 9 p.m., Mondays, April 3 to June 20. Participate and harmonize with peers, expand and develop vocal ranges, and have the opportunity to perform in the Rose Center. For more information, contact instructor Gina Challed at gchalled@lcc.ctc.edu.

Cultural Awareness for Care Professionals (Online via Zoom): Learn cultural differences to provide equitable care. Meet with the instructor and classmates via Zoom or view recorded lectures. $289.

Dance Fitness with Leah: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, April 11 to May 11 and May 16 to June 15. The “Dance Fitness” exercise is easy to follow and paired with strength training and high intensity interval training. $65.

Flagger Certification: Eight-hour, one day course. Learn professional flagging techniques and proper work zone setup in accordance with federal and state standards. Upon successful completion, receive both the Washington State Department of Transportation and American Traffic Safety Services Association flagger cards, valid for three years. $100. (Fee includes textbook and ID cards.)

Introduction to Integrative Cancer Care: 8 a.m. to noon, April 22. A workshop for anyone who has received a cancer diagnosis and wants to explore evidence-based healing options beyond conventional cancer treatments, such as nutrition, exercise, sleep, stress-reduction and mindfulness. Providers and caregivers would also benefit. $99.

Jazz Ensemble: 7 to 9 p.m., Tuesdays, April 4 to June 20. Prepare and perform jazz for required on- and off-campus concerts. Open to trumpet, trombone, all saxophone, drum, bass, and guitar players with strong musical skills and good music reading abilities. Auditions or approvals by instructor are required. Noncredit section for community members available. For more information, contact the instructor at rmeagher@lowercolumbia.edu.

Mat Pilates (Online via Zoom): 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays. Benefits of Pilates exercises can include improved flexibility, muscle tone, body balance, spinal support, low back health, sports performance, and body-mind awareness. Appropriate for all levels, however students must be able to perform exercises on the floor using a mat. $65.

Metal Art: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Sundays, April 9 to May 28. Get creative by cutting and welding to create yard art, sculptures, or even build small useful projects of your own. No welding experience necessary. Students are required to provide their own tools, metal and ideas for projects. $175.

Mixed Media Drawing: 5 to 7 p.m., Thursdays, April 13 to June 1. Create finished products such as unique gift boxes and greeting cards by working with dry and water-based materials, on surfaces ranging from paper to glass. $125.

NIA Functional Fitness: 7 to 8 a.m., Mondays and Thursdays. NIA is a form of fusion fitness which encompasses martial arts, healing arts, yoga and dance. Suitable for all ages. Class will be held in the LCC pavilion outside by the Rose Center. $65.

Painting Techniques: 5 to 8 p.m., Wednesdays, April 12 to May 31. Take painting from palette layout to finished works through the investigation of tools, material handling, color mixing and traditional techniques. $150.

Parent-Teen Chemistry Lab: 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesdays, April 12 to May 17. Starting with the chemicals we smell and eat in our regular lives, the class will investigate the molecular composition and the properties of those chemicals. For students in grades sixth through ninth, and their parent. $100.

Professional Vocational Relationships (online via Canvas): Examine the legal and regulatory frameworks of practical nursing and learn to communicate in healthcare settings among employees and employers with teamwork strategies, professional boundaries and stress management. The class fulfills the Washington state requirements for professional relationship content for people applying to be a licensed practical nurse in Washington state. Advance registration required. $150.

Target Market Segmentation: 9 to 11 a.m., March 7 to March 28, in-person and online. Participants will use market research to identify customers who are more likely to make a transaction and become repeat customers. Participants will identify target audiences and build separate marketing strategies to attract individuals. $99.

Test of Essential Academic Skills (TEAS) Preparation (Online via Canvas): April 3 to June 20. Prepare for the Test of Essential Academic Skills, or TEAS, a requirement for the application to the nursing program at LCC. The test will review reading, math, science and English language, study skills and strategies. Provides information about TEAS testing at the LCC Testing Center. $150.

Utilizing Social Media and Influencer Marketing: 9 to 11 a.m., April 18 to May 9, in-person and online. Learn best practices and legal obligations regarding content management across various social media platforms. $99.

Website Development and Digital Storefront Management: This course includes three, one-hour individual meetings with instructor Mark Gaither by appointment. Learn how to build, manage and integrate a digital storefront with platforms like Amazon, Etsy and Shopify, as well as identify client needs, target audiences and content management for website development. $99.

Online learning

More than 300 noncredit, instructor-facilitated online courses are also available to choose from at www.ed2go.com/lccbic. Online continuing education classes begin each month and continue for six weeks. Most courses are $115. Bundled courses are available at a discounted price. Email ehoff@lowercolumbia.edu for more information.

Accounting Fundamentals: Learn the basics of double-entry bookkeeping, financial reporting and more. $115.

Introduction to Natural Health and Healing: Learn how to promote wellness, balance and health in daily life and the various stages of health and illness. $115.

Introduction to QuickBooks: Use this cloud-based accounting program to record income and expenses, enter checks and credit card payments, and track your payables, inventory and receivable. $115.

Keyboarding: Learn how to touch-type or improve existing typing skills. $99.

Computer Skills for the Workplace: Learn the fundamental computer competencies you need to survive and prosper in today’s fast-changing workplace. $115.

Microsoft Office Value Suite: Learn to use the basic features of Word, Excel and PowerPoint. $324.

Microsoft Excel Series: Learn to use basic, intermediate and advanced features of Microsoft Excel. Classes are available as a bundle at $324 or as individual classes at $129 per level.

Speed Spanish: Learn six easy steps to learn Spanish. $115.