Longview classified staff urge district to increase wages amid staffing shortages

Longview school classified staff urged the school board Monday to increase wages for "undervalued" workers.

Several members of Service Employees International Union 925 — which represents staff such as paraeducators, bus drivers, food service and maintenance workers — and community members called for wage increases among staffing shortages.

Crystal Tift, paraeducator and SEIU local chapter leader, said she's sad members are not valued enough to make comparable wages to surrounding districts or to get more than a 2% cost of living increase.

"On most days we don't have enough staff to serve the students we have without having to cover other positions that a sub cannot be found for, which translates to kids not getting their needs met," Tift said. "We are all doing our best to serve our kids. The district needs to do the same."

The contract between the Longview SEIU chapter and the school district expired in 2020 but the parties agreed to extend it through the 2020-2021 school year, Shawn Nyman, SEIU representative/organizer said Tuesday. Bargaining began in the spring, the union made its first wage proposal in July and the district did not give a counter until January, she said.

Members received a 2% increase in September as a pass through from the state outlined in the contract, Nyman said. The union is asking for an additional 5.58%, increases for certain positions that are "woefully underpaid" and some additional longevity steps, she said. Right now salaries get capped at 10 years, so someone working for 30 years is making the same as someone working for 10, Nyman said.

Under the 2021-2022 SEIU salary schedule, the starting wage for a paraeducator is $16.58 per hour, and increases with years of service to $18.96 at 10 years of service.

Paraeducator Jeff Miller told the board Monday he is disappointed in how negotiations have gone. Miller said he worked with a student who tried to choke him and each session was "a battle."

"I'm hearing take your $17 and be happy with the nicks, gashes and bruises I would get on a daily basis," Miller said. "If not for my coworkers I enjoy working with and doing what I love doing, I'd be out of there by now."

Wanda Forgy, a bus driver and paraeducator at Mark Morris High School, said many drivers are looking at leaving because they can't afford to live on their wages.

"It saddens me that we can't be respected in a way we deserve," she said.

Other paraeducators said staff are leaving for better paying jobs and about 30 positions are unfilled.

As of Tuesday, the district had more than two dozen positions that would be represented by SEUI posted to its website and most are paraeducators.

Districts statewide have reported challenges in filling paraeducator positions, according to a report from the Washington State Professional Educator Standards Board.

Longview School District Spokesman Rick Parrish said the district is "focused on finding a resolution to a contract that is a win-win for both sides."

Nyman said the SEIU bargaining team hopes what the board heard Monday will prompt them to make some moves at the table.

Paraeducator and SEIU chapter leader Sherry Parsons said it's difficult to tell members about the lack of progress on wage negotiations.

"It's disheartening to hear again and again from the people who are supposed to be your bosses that you have no value," she said. "The schools couldn't run if we weren't there. ... Everybody seems to see that except the (district office) administration."

