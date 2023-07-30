Cynthia Washington-Mattson remembers the days she walked the hallways of Mark Morris High School.

The year was 1957, and the Longview School District was outpacing the nation with its completely integrated school system. This was largely thanks to Washington-Mattson’s grandmother, Victoria Freeman, whose efforts led to the integration of the schools in 1924.

In an interview with The Daily News this year, Washington-Mattson answered questions about her experience in a school system where nearly every student was white, and segregation was still federally legal.

“Elementary school was fun. ... We didn’t know any different,” Washington-Mattson said. “We were just having fun, and there was no distinction in culture, because it was a mill town. But as I got to seventh, eighth (and) ninth grade, there was a different change in the school.”

The changes brought racial divides with it, she said.

In 1961, it was Washington-Mattson’s senior year of high school and three years before the Brown vs. Board of Education case cemented integration in schools as a civil right. One day, she was stunned when several of her peers attended an assembly in blackface.

“It was humiliating. They were making fun of our culture,” Washington-Mattson said.

She and a handful of peers walked out of the assembly in protest. They were then suspended for several days.

Washington-Mattson said she kept in mind the words of her grandmother, Victoria Freeman, as inspiration.

“Grandma said, ‘No matter what you go through, you keep that smile, because in the long run they’ll know you’re an OK person,’” Washington-Mattson said. “And I had to smile, but it was hard. ... We were (thought of) as bad people because of the color of our skin.”

Freeman, a historic figure whose handprint on Longview led to the Victoria Freeman Park being renamed in town, was more than familiar with the hardships of the past brought on by the Great Depression and Jim Crow laws.

James Edward Freeman came to Longview in 1923, and with his wife Victoria they raised five children during the Depression.

Longview was not immune to the segregation that darkened cities across the U.S., with specific neighborhoods designated as the “Negro section,” according to archives. The Ku Klux Klan met on the west side of town, Freeman’s daughter Audrey Woods — and Cynthia’s mother — told TDN in 1998.

At the time, the separate private school where Black children were allowed to learn was in “a tar paper shack,” said Freeman’s daughter Ruby West in 1998.

One day, Victoria Freeman took her son Oliver to Kessler School and sat him in his seat despite objections from the teacher.

Freeman won that argument. Longview’s schools were integrated in 1924, according to reports from TDN.

“I don’t want you to pick a fight,” Victoria Freeman told The Daily News when remembering her words to Oliver and her other son Calvin. “But if anyone hits you, you give them what you got — the best.”

The words of her strong-willed grandmother kept Washington-Mattson determined to break through some of the socioeconomic barriers brought on by systemic racism.

The racism she experienced sometimes left her bitter against white people, but that was soon replaced with a desire to bring people together. She said that’s how true equality happens.

“I’ve seen a growth,” she said. “Yes, I have. But not a big growth. The schools need to teach more about all cultures. They need to know about the histories of every culture, and what they have brought into the world. ... There’s more to us.”

Sometimes it feels as though there’s still a long way to go, she said.

In 2006, Washington-Mattson was shocked to find someone had vandalized a sign at the Victoria Freeman Park, drawing swastikas and the words “white power.” Similar antagonisms happened during Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Juneteenth celebrations, she told The Daily News in 2006.

A Longview man was arrested in December for using racist slurs and antisemitic remarks on phone calls to members of the U.S. Congress. A racial discrimination lawsuit was filed in June by Anthony Vernon Simmons of Portland who alleges that one AMPM employee used a racist slur against him, and another racially profiled him by falsely accusing him of a crime.

Education itself has become a hotbed of political issues like critical race theory, which school officials have repeatedly tried to explain is a college-level curricula that would never, and has never, been taught to early education students. Parents and some school board candidates pushed back against this in recent elections, some even calling local superintendents to ask whether it was appropriate to teach about cultural competency and equity.

“We’re in a divided country. ... The one thing I want to see done is to take the ‘-ism’ out of race and get everybody on the same page,” Washington-Mattson said. “I want all children at school today — the minorities, all of the genders, the LGBTQ kids — they need to know it’s all equal straight across. It’s not about division.”