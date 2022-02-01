 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Longview, Castle Rock school bus routes altered Tuesday

  • 0
Walking off the bus 2020

Columbia Valley Gardens fourth grader Caden Riley walks off the bus into school  in October 2020. 

 Courtney Talak

Staffing shortages have canceled or combined bus routes for two Cowlitz County school districts.

Castle Rock

The Castle Rock School District website stated there would be no afternoon buses as of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday until further notice for the following routes: Buland, Appleman, Pioneer, Joann DR. Helton, North St. Woodard, Merril and Rose Court, Mallory and the Crosswalk at the Bakery.

Starting Tuesday, Castle Rock is combining bus routes 14, 15 and 17 because of a driver shortage, reported the district Monday. New bus numbers, locations and times are posted online at crschools.org. 

Longview

Six Longview school buses are set to run on snow routes on Tuesday and Wednesday because of "staffing challenges," the school district announced Monday.

Buses 1, 2, 4, 6, 13 and 17 will be on snow routes in the morning and afternoon. More information on snow routes is available at longviewschools.com

People are also reading…

"We apologize for any inconvenience this causes you and plan to return to normal bus routes as quickly as possible," the district wrote in a statement. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Bolivians march for justice against gender violence

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News