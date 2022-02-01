Longview, Castle Rock school bus routes altered Tuesday

Staffing shortages have canceled or combined bus routes for two Cowlitz County school districts.

Castle Rock

The Castle Rock School District website stated there would be no afternoon buses as of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday until further notice for the following routes: Buland, Appleman, Pioneer, Joann DR. Helton, North St. Woodard, Merril and Rose Court, Mallory and the Crosswalk at the Bakery.

Starting Tuesday, Castle Rock is combining bus routes 14, 15 and 17 because of a driver shortage, reported the district Monday. New bus numbers, locations and times are posted online at crschools.org.

Longview

Six Longview school buses are set to run on snow routes on Tuesday and Wednesday because of "staffing challenges," the school district announced Monday.

Buses 1, 2, 4, 6, 13 and 17 will be on snow routes in the morning and afternoon. More information on snow routes is available at longviewschools.com.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this causes you and plan to return to normal bus routes as quickly as possible," the district wrote in a statement.

