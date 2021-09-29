Longtime Kelso teacher died Monday, students getting counseling

A longtime Kelso teacher died Monday, the district said, and students are receiving counseling and support after the loss.

District spokeswoman Michele Nerland confirmed Karen James, a fourth-grade teacher at Barnes Elementary School, passed away on Monday, but said the district is not commenting on cause of death out of respect and privacy.

“Her loved ones have our most sincere sympathies,” Nerland said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As the “loss of a friend, colleague and teacher is a difficult thing,” Nerland said the district brought counselors and members of the Cowlitz Chaplaincy trained in grief and bereavement to the school Tuesday to support students and staff.

James’ classroom currently has a substitute teacher and is continuing to operate, Nerland said, so there are no classroom closures at Barnes.

“Karen has been a beloved member of our district family for the past 22 years and the effects of her passing will be deeply felt,” Nerland said in a statement. “She impacted over 550 students and families during her time as a Kelso teacher. Karen’s smile, joy, love of students and colleagues, faith, dedication, kindness and loyalty were a few of her amazing gifts.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 4

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.