KALAMA — A Kalama educator died Thursday after a long battle with cancer, the local school district said in a statement late last week.

Sheila Stuhlsatz spent 20 years filling duties as a teacher, assistant principal and principal in the Kalama School District, the district said. Her work resulted in both regional and state recognition for her efforts to expand language learning, engage students and get more teachers certified.

The district said students and her colleagues nicknamed her Maestra, the Spanish word for teacher. It was a fitting name considering Stuhlsatz's time as a middle and high school Spanish teacher.

“No one among us would characterize Sheila as anything less than a beacon of positivity,” Superintendent Eric Nerison wrote in a letter to school staff Friday. “Her contagious smile, heartfelt laugh, and inner strength are a few of the characteristics that stand out in my heart. … Whether serving as a Spanish teacher, assistant principal or principal, Maestra was a champion for all students.”

Certified with the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards, she also served as a board member for the Center for Strengthening the Teaching Profession, according to a news release from the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction. Her goal, the news release says, was to help 10% of Kalama School District teachers earn national board certification.

“Sheila’s influence on these children goes far beyond the subject matter,” 4H parent Elise Conlee said to OSPI at the time. “She teaches a way of life that encompasses a passion for learning, respect for others, and responsibility to ourselves, our family and our community. My own daughter is graduating from high school this year, and I believe she does so as a much different and better person because Sheila has been a part of her life for the past eight years.”

Stuhlsatz had previously worked at Vancouver Public Schools before settling into her new role in Kalama. In 2013, Stuhlsatz was recognized as the Educational Service District No. 112 Teacher of the Year. She also came close to earning the Washington State Teacher of the Year honor that year as one of nine finalists.

The teacher in 2013 told The Daily News she wanted to immerse students in Spanish and Latin American cultures.

She began a monthly "Cooking Day" at Kalama High School, where students learned to cultivate some of the recipes important to these cultures. It was essential, she told TDN, to address individual students' needs and specific learning styles.

Stuhlsatz then moved from the assistant principal role and became interim principal in 2015 at Kalama Elementary School.

“That’s what this is all about — taking whoever comes in that door and helping them to learn ... and, if nothing else, make them feel valued,” Stuhlsatz told The Daily News in 2013.